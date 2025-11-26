'I Can’t Do Boring' Fast Becoming Every Designer’s Theme Song; Attracts 100,000 Listeners on Opening Day November 10

This catchy, hip-hop tune is quickly becoming an anthem for creators, dreamers, designers, and anyone who refuses to follow the norm. Music Influencer and Producer Roy Smoothe thinks this song will see some real action. Listen to this new song on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, or You Tube.

Theme by Interior Designer Perla Lichi; produced by Music Influencer Roy Smoothe: If opening weekend was any indication, it is going to make some serious noise.

Search for 'I Can’t Do Boring' in the music choice section on Facebook or Instagram and get ready to rock your page. Use this theme to send a message to the world that you are not on the boring side.” — Roy Smoothe and Perla Lichi

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While describing her latest interior design work, Pompano Beach Luxury Interior Designer Perla Lichi coined a phrase that serendipitously turned into a dance tune and now, an Album.Under the direction of Music Producer Roy Smoothe, this catchy, hip-hop tune is quickly becoming an anthem for creators, dreamers, designers, and anyone who refuses to follow the norm. On its opening day, more than 100,000 listeners were rocking to this tune on social media. After the successful soft launch of Perla Lichi's Extended Play (EP), Producer Roy Smoothe said: “The energy, the response, and the reach have been incredible. What started as a creative idea has turned into a global conversation, with listeners connecting to the message and the music in real time.“This is what happens when you blend rhythm with strategy and creativity with clarity. The music becomes more than sound; it becomes a statement.”“Perla’s EP is just the beginning. The full campaign is on the way. If you believe ordinary isn’t an option, this song is for you, or one of the other tunes that were inspired by this first one.The ‘I CAN’T DO BORING’ Dance Anthem is now available to listen and download or spice up your Reel or Picture Post. Search for 'I Can’t Do Boring' in the music choice section on Facebook or Instagram and get ready to rock your page. Use this theme in your life to send a message to the world that you are not on the boring side.Roy Smoothe predicts that ‘I CAN’T DO BORING’ will become the slogan that takes over social media.Listen and download now at https://smoothemixx.lsnto.me/cwamwg8m at https://smoothemixx.lsnto.me/cwamwg8m 1 Share this post or your favorite line from the song.2 Tag @PerlaLichi and use the hashtag #ICantDoBoring3 Tell the world what not boring means to you.Tap the link, listen, and join the movement.#ICantDoBoring#PerlaLichi #NewMusicAlert#DanceAnthem#CreatorEnergy #BoldNotBoring#DesignersOfInstagram#ContentCreator #DreamBigCreateBigger#LuxuryLifestyle #UnapologeticallyYou#TrendAlert #MusicVibes#ReelItFeelIt #DoItDifferentTap the link https://c0aa92-3.myshopify.com/ to Shopify, where you can order Perla Lichi’s latest book 'You Can’t Make This Up, Oh Yes I Can!' and 'I Can’t Do Boring' merchandise.Perla Lichi, 'The Décor Diva'Master Interior Designer, Motivational Speaker, and AuthorPerla Lichi is a leading voice in luxury interior design.“I have been designing homes around the world for more than forty years. And I can assure you that ninety percent of interior design is about the people as much if not more than the project itself. And when I come to understand them, each person needs a home to soothe their soul that is peacefully designed, integrated, and balanced. Each home must be a design unique for that individual and family.”Interior design, like fashion, goes through cycles. Perla has the uncanny ability to lead rather than follow the trends. In her early years, in addition to classic styles that were popular at the time, Perla was also designing outré modern interiors with bold contemporary furniture and purple accents. Becoming known was a challenge and at the time there was no world-wide social media.She gradually built up a portfolio that today includes luxury residences around the world. Perla transforms each client's unique design vision into reality, creating spaces that reflect their personality. Perla has proven repeatedly that professional interior design enhances lifestyle while also increasing real estate value.And now, adding to her recent success on television with 'Home and Soul Harmony' and 'The Décor Diva by Perla Lichi,' she adds popular music to her repertoire. Through these songs she hopes to connect with many more people around the world: the creators, dreamers, designers, and anyone who refuses to follow the norm.Roy Smoothe, 'The Sound of Global Influence'Best-Selling Author, Producer, Motivational Music Record Label and Media PublisherRoy Smoothe is a strategist of influence and sound, recognized for fusing the power of music with the precision of brand architecture. As founder of So Smoothe Records, Smoothe Mixx Media, and Smoothe V.I.B.E.S., he established the first independent record label dedicated to motivational and personal development music — transforming voices, books, and speeches into cultural assets that inspire, engage, and scale globally.Smoothe Mixx has already achieved over 500 million streams across music and media platforms, without spending a single dollar on ads or traditional advertising. This impact was generated purely through the Smoothe V.I.B.E.S. 5-point branding and marketing strategies — a game-changing system that drives Visibility, Intrigue, Brand Awareness, Engaging Content, and Sound Strategies to achieve brand loyalty and global reach.An award-winning entrepreneur and Global Iconic Business Leaders Award recipient, Roy has spoken and collaborated across London, Monaco, Dubai, Mumbai, Los Angeles, and beyond. He has partnered with sports and television celebrities, multi-million media and animation projects, and some of the most influential voices in business and culture. His ability to connect entrepreneurs, authors, athletes, and innovators with worldwide audiences has positioned him as a trusted collaborator for those ready to raise the impact of their message.At the center of his work is the World’s Greatest Motivation Album Collection, a Guinness World Record project bringing together speakers, coaches, and authors from every continent. In collaboration with the Napoleon Hill Foundation and drawing on the legacies of Jim Rohn, Denis Waitley, Zig Ziglar, Les Brown, and other global voices, Roy has built a blueprint for turning intellectual property into Smoothe Mixx tracks that fast-track visibility, strengthen loyalty, and generate new opportunities.At the intersection of creativity and commerce, Roy Smoothe's mission is clear: to turn up the volume on your ideas, expand your reach, and convert influence into legacy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.