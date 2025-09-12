Funfull Invites Boise Families to Fall Into Fun With Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes

Funfull, founded by Vishal Patel, is transforming family time through free and discounted visits to fun places, encouraging screen-free activities & bonding.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funfull is inviting Boise families to celebrate fall traditions with the FunPass. Seasonal favorites like Shindig Farms in Nampa — home to Idaho’s Original Corn Maze and pumpkin patch — join year-round activities such as skating, movies, and trampoline parks, ensuring every weekend brings new ways to connect.As autumn arrives, Funfull is inviting Boise-area families to celebrate the season with activities that go beyond summer play. Through its FunPass membership, families can experience fall favorites such as pumpkin patches, hayrides, and corn mazes, alongside year-round attractions like skating, movies, and trampoline parks.One highlight this season is Shindig Farms in Nampa, Idaho, which opens its annual pumpkin patch and Idaho’s Original Corn Maze. Families can enjoy hayrides, seasonal games, and flower fields, making it a favorite spot for fall traditions. With the FunPass, members can add Shindig Farms to a lineup of options that keep weekends full of laughter and connection.“Fall is about coming together and creating traditions that last,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “Shindig Farms captures that perfectly, and Funfull helps families enjoy it alongside many other experiences without the stress of planning each outing.”Funfull’s model is designed to simplify family fun across all seasons. In addition to local farms and fall events, the FunPass connects members to year-round activities such as bowling, arcades, skating, and movie theaters. This flexibility ensures families can make the most of weekends, whether the weather calls for outdoor adventure or indoor play.With partnerships in seven states — including Idaho, Illinois, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Missouri — Funfull provides access to both community favorites and national names like Chuck E. Cheese, Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark.“Every season brings something new,” Patel added. “The FunPass makes sure families always have opportunities to share experiences, whether it’s wandering through a corn maze in the fall or enjoying indoor play when winter arrives.”About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to making family fun a regular part of life rather than something reserved for holidays or vacations. By encouraging active play and shared experiences, Funfull helps parents and children create lasting memories while keeping outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 1,000 family fun centers across seven states, including Idaho, Illinois, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Missouri. Partners range from community favorites to leading names such as Chuck E. Cheese, Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark.

