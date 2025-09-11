ZTE and Amlogic Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Brazil’s DTV+ Broadcast Standard

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZTE (IBC Booth Hall 1 D.25), a global leader in integrated information and communication technology solutions, and Amlogic (IBC Booth Hall 1 F.40), a leading fabless semiconductor company, today announced a strategic partnership to support Brazil’s next-generation TV 3.0 (DTV+) broadcast standard. This collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of advanced receiver devices, support Brazilian broadcasters and service providers in delivering future-ready viewing experiences.Brazil’s TV 3.0 initiative represents a significant shift in free-to-air broadcasting. The new platform merges traditional broadcasting with broadband services, providing interactive applications, on-demand content, and e-commerce features directly through the TV interface. Supported by the government as part of digital sovereignty efforts, TV 3.0 will make Brazil the first country in the Americas to adopt this new standard, with commercial service expected to launch in 2026 before the FIFA World Cup.As part of this partnership, ZTE and Amlogic are collaborating closely to ensure full compliance with all mandatory criteria specified in the Brazilian DTV+ receiver standard. Their new generation of set-top box platforms will support essential features such as:• 4K high-performance hybrid Set-top box（STB）with VVC decoder.• MPEG-H Audio enables immersive, object-based sound, personalization, and user-controlled audio profiles.• LCEVC （Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding） improves efficiency and reduces bandwidth usage for HD and UHD content delivery.These capabilities will provide broadcasters with greater flexibility to innovate while ensuring that people experience a higher-quality, more interactive viewing experience.Liu Qun, Vice President of ZTE, Vice General Manager of Fixed Network and Multimedia Products, said: “Brazil’s TV 3.0 represents a bold step toward the future of broadcasting. By working with Amlogic, we are ensuring that operators, broadcasters, and consumers have access to devices that meet the highest standards — combining advanced audio and video technologies with interactive capabilities that redefine how people experience television.”James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic, commented: “By integrating MPEG-H Audio, LCEVC, and other advanced technologies into our SoC platforms, we are equipping manufacturers and service providers with everything they need to deliver the interactive, connected experiences that TV 3.0 promises. Together, we’re helping broadcasters move beyond linear TV into a new era of digital and personalized entertainment.”ABOUT ZTE:ZTE connects the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, and its portfolio spans communication networks, computing infrastructure, industry digital solutions, and personal and home smart terminals. Serving one third of the world's population, ZTE is dedicated to leading globally in connectivity and intelligent computing, enabling communication and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global About AmlogicAmlogic is a world-leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoCs). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas, including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of smart life. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, advanced CPU and GPU’s, customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world class. Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and therefore implements state of the art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Amlogic is founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.amlogic.com

