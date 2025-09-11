Defence on payment of allowances to members deployed to SADC Mission at Democratic Republic of the Congo

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) wishes to assure its members, their families, and the public that all operational allowances due to members deployed to the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC) have been deposited into the individual bank accounts.

The Chief of Human Resources in the SANDF is currently conducting an internal investigation to address and resolve any specific concerns related to the allowances. This process is intended to ensure accuracy, transparency, and the prompt resolution of any discrepancies that may be identified.

SANDF members who still have personal queries regarding their allowances are encouraged to contact the SANDF Allowances Query hotline on 012 355 6321 during working hours, alternatively 078 098 7651 or send an email to allowance.queries@dod.mil.za for assistance.

The SANDF remains committed to the fair and timely payment of all entitlements to its members and values the continued dedication and service of its personnel.

Enquiries:

Rear Admiral Junior Grade Prince Tshabalala

Director: Defence Corporate Communication

Cell: 078 097 4005

