President Cyril Ramaphosa leads meeting with North West Provincial Executive, 12 Sept

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 12 September 2025, lead an engagement between the National Executive and the Provincial Executive of North West.

The President will meet with the Premier of North West, Mr Lazarus Mokgosi and the Provincial Government Executive.

The Joint National and North West Provincial Executive engagement which will be held under the theme “A Nation that Works for All”, forms part of a series of engagements between the President and provinces aimed at enhancing intergovernmental coordination and improve service delivery in line with the priorities of the 7th Administration.

The meeting will be the seventh engagement between the National Executive and Provinces following interactions between the President and the Provincial Governments of KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

The meeting will discuss various approaches to service delivery issues including interventions to improve service delivery at local government level.

The Provincial Executive Committee is expected to present the recently adopted Growth and Development Strategy which is aimed at addressing challenges of unemployment and poverty in the province.

The provincial leadership will also present its Accelerated Service Delivery initiative, Thuntsha Lerole, which aims to assist municipalities address various service delivery challenges impacting their administrative and developmental trajectory.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Ministers and Deputy Ministers and senior government officials.

Media will be able to cover the President's opening address.

Accredited members of the media are invited as follows:

Joint Government Meeting

Date: Friday, 12 September 2025

Time: 11h00 (media to arrive from 10h00)

Venue: Municipal Chambers of the Rustenburg Civic Centre, North West Province

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier of North West Province

Mr Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi

Cell: 082 450 7842

#ServiceDelivery

