Amit Shivpuja Launches The Data & AI Compass — A Strategic Playbook for Leaders Navigating the AI Era

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global data and AI strategist Amit Shivpuja today announced the release of his groundbreaking book, The Data & AI Compass, a definitive guide for executives, innovators, and decision-makers seeking clarity in a world awash with AI hype and fragmented data strategies.

Far from a technical manual, The Data & AI Compass delivers a mental frameworks for cutting through noise, aligning AI initiatives with business priorities, and building the governance, culture, and infrastructure needed to unlock measurable value.

Shivpuja — Director of Data Product Governance & Strategy at Walmart — has led enterprise-wide transformations that have generated over $3 billion in quarterly business impact. His work architecting AI-powered governance frameworks and agentic data stewardship solutions has set new benchmarks for how Fortune 100 companies can operationalize AI responsibly and at scale.

“AI success isn’t about chasing the latest algorithm — it’s about building a compass that orients your organization toward high-quality, well-governed data, cultural alignment, and continuous adaptation,” said Shivpuja. “This book equips leaders to navigate with confidence, ask sharper questions, and make decisions that stand the test of time.”

A Strategic Guide for the AI-Driven Enterprise

Drawing on decades of real-world experience, The Data & AI Compass is organized into four parts:

• Foundations of AI & Data — Why data quality, governance, and readiness matter more than sheer volume.

• Building the Foundations for AI Success — Breaking silos with the Tripod Framework, creating a data-driven culture, and structuring AI teams for agility and scale.

• Executing a Scalable Data Strategy — The Bridge Framework for aligning business outcomes with AI execution, monetizing data assets, and operationalizing AI for continuous learning.

• The Future of AI & Data Strategy — Real-time AI, synthetic data, generative and agentic AI, and the ethical imperatives shaping the next decade.

Each chapter functions as a standalone playbook, complete with actionable checklists, real-world case studies, and visual frameworks that leaders can apply immediately.

Why This Book Matters Now

With AI adoption accelerating and regulatory scrutiny intensifying, organizations face a dual challenge: innovate quickly while governing responsibly. The Data & AI Compass addresses this head-on, showing how to:

• Treat data as a strategic asset that drives measurable ROI.

• Build governance frameworks that enable — not hinder — innovation.

• Foster a culture where data literacy and trust are embedded at every level.

• Future-proof AI strategies against shifting market, technology, and compliance landscapes.

Whether you’re a C-suite leader, a data practitioner, or a curious professional, Shivpuja’s insights bridge the gap between vision and execution — empowering you to lead in a data-first world.

The Data & AI Compass is available now on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FP1K3ZBQ



