EMBRACE Future launches #KnowEmotions Public Awareness-Raising Campaign on Children’s Mental Health

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EMBRACE project team is proud to announce the launch of its Public Awareness-Raising Campaign (PAC), running from October 2025 until April 2026.The campaign, under the motto KnowEmotions, will bring children’s mental health to the forefront of European discussions, engaging families, educators, and policymakers.The campaign kicks off with the Children and Youth Forum in Bucharest in early October 2025. The forum will engage children and youth in interactive discussions with policymakers about key aspects of mental health, paving the way for children's participation and influence to create a society that cares about their emotional well-being.Following the Forum, the campaign will continue across Europe, featuring eight core emotions identified in the Plutchik model: Joy, Anticipation, Anger, Disgust, Sadness, Surprise, Fear, and Trust.By highlighting these emotions week by week, the campaign aims to build awareness, promote emotional literacy, and provide resources for children, parents, and teachers to better navigate emotional challenges.The EMBRACE team believes that emotions are central to children’s development, learning, and resilience, following this vision: “With #KnowEmotions, we want to make sure families, schools, and communities recognize their importance and gain the tools to support children in healthy ways.”The campaign will run across social media, press channels, including the Children and Youth Forum, ensuring wide visibility and engagement.About EMBRACEEMBRACE is a European initiative dedicated to advancing children’s mental health through education, awareness-raising, and innovative tools for educators, parents, and policymakers.The project aims to address mental health issues among vulnerable children in deprived villages and small towns from Northeast Romania, through a model of school-based interventions that is already being piloted in 10 schools.During the project, a diverse group of participants will be engaged to reflect, learn, and use the EMBRACE resources that will be created and shared at the National and European levels for supporting the mental health of children, including:- 500 children who will directly benefit from the EMBRACE toolkit - a structured program meant to educate children aged 6-18 on emotional well-being- 300 parents who will be supported and empowered through targeted initiatives and introduced to emotional well-being literacy- 190 specialists in child education and protection, who will be trained to work collaboratively to support the emotional well-being of children in schools and communities- 123 representative children who will actively participate in shaping and voicing the needs of their peers in the Children and Youth ForumThe project is implemented by a consortium of partners: Fundatia Serviciilor Sociale Bethany (FSSB) (coordinator in Romania), Fundatia de Sprijin Comunitar (FSC), Asociatia “Bună Ziua, Copii din România”` (BZRO), Federatia Organizatiilor Neguvernamentale pentru Copil (FONPC), and Evolutionary Archetypes Consulting SL (EAC).Project: 101190161 — EMBRACE — CERV-2024-CHILDDisclaimer: Co-funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Education And Culture Executive Agency (EACEA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

