OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Special Envoy Hakala Travels to Tajikistan

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, 11 September 2025 — The Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy, Terhi Hakala, will visit Tajikistan to reaffirm the OSCE’s commitment to supporting Tajikistan in border security, disaster risk reduction and emergency preparedness, as well as human rights and gender equality.

During her three-day trip, taking place from 11 to 13 September, Ambassador Hakala will meet with high-level government officials, civil society, and partners to discuss progress across shared priorities between the OSCE and Tajikistan. She will visit the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe’s flagship project - the Border Management Staff College, and the OSCE-supported Women’s Resource Centre in the Khatlon region.

