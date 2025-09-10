Senate Resolution 151 Printer's Number 1160
PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1160
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
151
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO, BROWN, ROTHMAN,
FARRY, FONTANA, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, VOGEL, J. WARD, CULVER,
CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, STEFANO, ROBINSON AND DUSH,
SEPTEMBER 10, 2025
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life, service and memory of United States Army Air
Forces Corporal Glenn Hodak.
WHEREAS, Glenn Hodak was born March 17, 1922, in Cambridge
Springs, Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Hodak enlisted into the United States Army Air
Forces, to courageously serve this Commonwealth and Country in
World War II, achieving the rank of corporal; and
WHEREAS, Corporal Hodak became a member of the 93rd
Bombardment Squadron, 19th Bombardment Group, flying in a B-29
Superfortress Bomber, nicknamed the "Tall in the Saddle"; and
WHEREAS, Corporal Hodak was positioned as a tail gunner and
deployed for the Great Tokyo Air Raid on March 10, 1945; and
WHEREAS, The "Tall in the Saddle" flew with 300 American B-29
Superfortress bombers to drop 1,700 tons of incendiary bombs on
Tokyo, Japan; and
WHEREAS, Corporal Hodak and his crew members were shot down
and became prisoners of war until May 26, 1945, when Corporal
