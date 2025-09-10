Senate Resolution 151 Printer's Number 1160

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1160

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

151

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO, BROWN, ROTHMAN,

FARRY, FONTANA, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, VOGEL, J. WARD, CULVER,

CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, STEFANO, ROBINSON AND DUSH,

SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life, service and memory of United States Army Air

Forces Corporal Glenn Hodak.

WHEREAS, Glenn Hodak was born March 17, 1922, in Cambridge

Springs, Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Hodak enlisted into the United States Army Air

Forces, to courageously serve this Commonwealth and Country in

World War II, achieving the rank of corporal; and

WHEREAS, Corporal Hodak became a member of the 93rd

Bombardment Squadron, 19th Bombardment Group, flying in a B-29

Superfortress Bomber, nicknamed the "Tall in the Saddle"; and

WHEREAS, Corporal Hodak was positioned as a tail gunner and

deployed for the Great Tokyo Air Raid on March 10, 1945; and

WHEREAS, The "Tall in the Saddle" flew with 300 American B-29

Superfortress bombers to drop 1,700 tons of incendiary bombs on

Tokyo, Japan; and

WHEREAS, Corporal Hodak and his crew members were shot down

and became prisoners of war until May 26, 1945, when Corporal

