Anna Wilding Launches Independent Nonpartisan Bid to Break 30 Year Grip on California’s 32nd District

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anna Wilding, award winning filmmaker, White House correspondent under both the Obama and Trump administrations, and successful exhibiting photographer, business leader, and crisis tested executive, has officially declared her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in California’s 32nd District. Running as an Independent, Wilding is challenging Democrat Brad Sherman, a 70 year old congressman who has held the seat for three decades, and Republican Larry Thompson, 81, a perennial challenger. She is offering Californians a proactive alternative rooted in fairness, innovation, and integrity.“Many voters are fed up with both parties,” said Anna Wilding. “I offer an experienced and viable choice — one of independent thought, common sense solutions, and integrity. It is time to put people over politics. I am a proactive candidate"Wilding brings an extraordinary background that spans government, business, entertainment, technology, energy, and humanitarian service. She has advised Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, worked with leaders at the highest levels of government, and built and scaled businesses from the ground up. Her work in entertainment has contributed to more than 1.5 billion dollars at the global box office, while her entrepreneurial ventures include founding a skincare brand that reached number one on Amazon, was cited by Amazon as “Best New Product” in its category, and helped launch the global bee venom skincare trend.During the COVID 19 pandemic, Wilding served in the Civil Air Patrol, strengthening community resilience in a time of crisis. She also founded a nonprofit that aided earthquake victims and awarded youth scholarships. She holds dual Corporate Governance certificates from the Wharton School and UCLA Anderson, underscoring her readiness to legislate on accountability and transparency.A lifelong athlete and former semi professional tennis player, Wilding is the closest living relative of multiple Wimbledon champion Captain Anthony Wilding, killed in World War I. She has lived in the United States for more than 30 years, while also working in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. She is committed to serving Californians with integrity, independence, and the proven ability to lead in times of challenge.Campaign PrioritiesTech, Transport and Innovation: Preparing California for the future with tech infrastructure, responsible AI guardrails, crypto safeguard. Shoring up bold investments in transportation for meeting the demands of the 2028 Olympics , to fixing the high speed rail budget mess.Fire Recovery and Prevention: Rebuilding devastated communities, ensuring accountability, and putting safety first.Housing and Economic Fairness: Tackling the housing crisis with real crisis management expertise and holding insurers accountable after disasters. Holding Silicon Valley accountable to give back, because while California is touted as the world’s 4th largest economy, much of that wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few. We must bring diverse industries back to California, including aerospace manufacturing, and ensure that success is shared across the state.Clean Water Access: Securing safe, reliable water for every household.Entertainment Industry: Supporting more than 259,000 workers through fairness, retraining, and rebuilding opportunities.Education Reform and Public Safety: Strengthening schools, infrastructure, and security to protect and uplift families.“This campaign is about restoring faith in leadership,” said Wilding . “I am a proactive candidate, ready to anticipate challenges before they become disasters, and deliver real solutions Californians can count on.”The district encompasses Malibu, Topanga Canyon, Bel Air, Woodland Hills , Sherman Oaks , Bell Canyon, Beverly Glen, Brentwood, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Encino, North Hills, Northridge, Pacific Palisades, Reseda, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Tarzana, West Hills, Winnetka, and Woodland Hills.With the massive coffers of both Democratic and Republican candidates fueling the status quo, the Wilding campaign is calling directly on voters and businesses that are aligned with its values to step forward. The campaign is actively seeking donations , volunteers, and endorsements to power this grassroots movement. To learn more or contribute, visit WildingforCalifornia.com.Media ContactRodneyDistrict Communications Director WildingforCalifornia.cominfo@wildingforcalifornia.comThis is is paid for by wildingforcalifornia.com

