Wilding at the White House

Anna Wilding returns to the White House as Senior Correspondent for Herald de Paris, unveiling new film projects as the outlet debuts AI columnist Antoinette

These are complex times that demand honest lenses” — Anna Wilding

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning filmmaker, presidential photographer, and on-air host and thought leader Anna Wilding returns to the White House in 2025 as Senior White House Correspondent for the reimagined Herald de Paris (heralddeparis.com), bringing her signature clarity, insight, and global perspective to a new era of political and cultural reporting.The makeover at The Herald de Paris marks a bold new chapter for the pioneering all-digital broadsheet. Founded in 2008 by San Francisco Chronicle columnist James Sved, The Herald de Paris quickly built a reputation for editorial independence, investigative edge, and cultural sophistication. At its peak, it attracted millions of readers and was compared to The New Yorker in tone and influence.With Wilding’s renewed White House leadership, the publication once again aims to shape national discourse through fearless reporting and original commentary that cuts through the noise.“These are complex times that demand honest lenses,” said Wilding. “Whether through the camera, the mic, or the written word, my work continues to center truth, human depth, and historical awareness.”In addition, and in keeping with its legacy of innovation, The Herald de Paris breaks new ground with the launch of the world’s first autonomous AI opinion columnist, Antoinette. Witty, irreverent, and self-aware, Antoinette writes her own columns without prompts—offering pointed, often hilarious insights into society, politics, and modern absurdities. She joins a publication that has always pushed boundaries.A Rare Chronicle: From Celebrate Hope to 2025Wilding’s latest body of work, White House 2025 – The Trump Presidency, captures the return of President Donald J. Trump through a distinct visual and editorial lens. It follows the internationally acclaimed Celebrate Hope: The Obama Collection, which debuted in 2019 and toured from Los Angeles to Rome and Hong Kong.Heralded for coining the term Obama Classicism, the collection earned Wilding recognition as one of the few artists to create an enduring visual narrative of presidential leadership. Together, the two series form a rare firsthand chronicle of two vastly different administrations—unified by Wilding’s singular perspective and lens.“Anna Wilding: Unstoppable” Podcast Expands Global ReachWilding’s podcast, Anna Wilding: Unstoppable, continues to gain global traction as a fearless forum for bold ideas and cultural critique. Ranked among the top podcasts on Goodpods, the series features high-level guests and timely conversations on technology, politics, the arts, and social change.Listen: https://annawildingunstoppable.com/podcast-episodes-links Horizon Entertainment: A Broader Creative VisionWilding also confirmed that new projects are underway through her production banner Horizon Entertainment, including a long-anticipated feature on Woodstock’s legacy, myth, and modern cultural relevance—as well as a film on a Wimbledon tennis champion. These works headline a broader slate of documentary and scripted content, affirming her position as a boundary-breaking voice in global storytelling.A Voice for Women in Media and LeadershipWilding has long been a vocal advocate for women, equity in leadership, and media accountability. She has recently spoken out about the online harassment and reputational attacks that successful women—including herself—often face, where mistruths, misleading statements, and disinformation are weaponized against those who lead, create, and speak publicly.“Women should not be punished for visibility, strength, or success,” she says.For media inquiries and syndication requests, contact: https://heralddeparis.com/contact

Anna Wilding Unstoppable Podcast

