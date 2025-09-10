S. 2393, Fiscal Year 2026 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act

S. 2393 would authorize the appropriation of $1.8 billion for fiscal year 2026 to construct a new hospital facility, expand a clinical building, and build related infrastructure at the Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in St. Louis, Missouri. Using information on historical spending patterns, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $1.5 billion over the 2026-2030 period. Additional amounts would be spent in later years. Such spending would be subject to the appropriation of the specified amounts.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 700 (veterans benefits and services).

Table 1. Estimated Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 2393 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2025-2030 2025-2035 Authorization 0 1,763 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,763 1,763 Estimated Outlays 0 71 264 529 353 264 176 0 0 0 0 1,481 1,657

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Noah Callahan. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.