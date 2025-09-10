S. 2393, Fiscal Year 2026 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act
S. 2393 would authorize the appropriation of $1.8 billion for fiscal year 2026 to construct a new hospital facility, expand a clinical building, and build related infrastructure at the Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in St. Louis, Missouri. Using information on historical spending patterns, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $1.5 billion over the 2026-2030 period. Additional amounts would be spent in later years. Such spending would be subject to the appropriation of the specified amounts.
The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 700 (veterans benefits and services).
Table 1.
Estimated Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 2393
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
2035
|
2025-2030
|
2025-2035
|
Authorization
|
0
|
1,763
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,763
|
1,763
|
Estimated Outlays
|
0
|
71
|
264
|
529
|
353
|
264
|
176
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,481
|
1,657
The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Noah Callahan. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.
Phillip L. Swagel
Director, Congressional Budget Office
