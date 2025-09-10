Submit Release
S. 2393, Fiscal Year 2026 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act

S. 2393 would authorize the appropriation of $1.8 billion for fiscal year 2026 to construct a new hospital facility, expand a clinical building, and build related infrastructure at the Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in St. Louis, Missouri. Using information on historical spending patterns, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $1.5 billion over the 2026-2030 period. Additional amounts would be spent in later years. Such spending would be subject to the appropriation of the specified amounts.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 700 (veterans benefits and services).

Table 1.

Estimated Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 2393

 

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

    
 

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2025-2030

2025-2035

Authorization

0

1,763

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1,763

1,763

Estimated Outlays

0

71

264

529

353

264

176

0

0

0

0

1,481

1,657

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Noah Callahan. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

