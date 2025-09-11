Message Central joins AWS Partner Network offering OTPs in 190+ countries without Sender ID setup

With pre-approved sender IDs and direct-to-carrier connectivity, businesses can now integrate secure OTP flows instantly through VerifyNow on AWS Marketplace

DELHI, INDIA, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Message Central, a division of U2opia Mobile, announced that its flagship verification product VerifyNow is now live on AWS Marketplace. This availability gives startups and enterprises worldwide the ability to send OTPs instantly across 190+ countries without the need to register their own sender IDs. Businesses can now go live with user verification in just minutes, instead of waiting weeks or even months for compliance approvals.

For years, one of the biggest bottlenecks in launching secure digital products and services has been sender ID registration. In most countries, businesses are required to apply for a unique sender ID before they can send transactional SMS such as one-time passwords. The process can be slow, complicated, and highly fragmented. Each country has its own rules, paperwork, and approval timelines.

In markets like India, approval for sender IDs can take several weeks. In countries like Indonesia or Brazil, businesses often wait over a month. During this time, new apps and platforms are left unable to verify users securely. This delay not only stalls product launches but also exposes businesses to higher fraud risks if they attempt workarounds.

Message Central has solved this problem by building a shared sender ID framework and registering routes with operators worldwide in advance. With VerifyNow on AWS Marketplace, companies no longer need to wait for local approvals. They can send OTPs the same day they integrate, using Message Central’s pre-approved sender IDs.

“Businesses should not have to pause their launch plans for paperwork,” said Sumesh Menon, CEO of U2opia and Message Central. “By removing the need for every company to register sender IDs individually, we have cut the time to go live from months to minutes. Now, with AWS Marketplace, this is available to any startup or enterprise around the world.”

Today’s businesses are global from day one. Whether it is a fintech app in Singapore onboarding customers in Vietnam, a U.S. SaaS company expanding into Latin America, or an e-commerce platform with buyers across Southeast Asia, secure OTP delivery must work everywhere.

Message Central’s direct-to-carrier connectivity and global partnerships make this possible. With coverage in over 190 countries, businesses can verify users wherever they are located, without having to separately register in each market.

This global reach is particularly critical for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which account for more than 90 percent of businesses worldwide. Unlike large enterprises, SMEs often lack compliance teams or local legal support. With VerifyNow, they can immediately access the same quality of infrastructure as global players, leveling the playing field.

Another critical barrier for businesses has been the technical complexity of integrating OTP delivery. Many providers require long onboarding cycles, complicated documentation, and fragmented compliance checks. Message Central has changed that with developer-first APIs that can be integrated in just a few minutes.

Developers can start sending OTPs using simple REST APIs, SDKs, and pre-built code samples. The platform also provides in-built WhatsApp fallbacks to ensure 100% OTP delivery.

The timing could not be more critical. Industry research shows that more than 81 percent of data breaches involve weak or stolen passwords, and OTP-based verification remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to strengthen user security. Yet, the complexity of compliance and telecom regulations has kept many smaller businesses from implementing it. By making OTP delivery fast, global, and compliant out of the box, Message Central is helping raise the baseline of security across industries.

At the same time, businesses are under pressure to grow faster. Every week of delay in launching user verification means lost customers and revenue. With VerifyNow, companies do not have to choose between speed and security. They get both from day one.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.