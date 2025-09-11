Thursday, September 11, 2025
CANADA, October 9 - Note: All times local
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with apprentices at a carpentry training centre.
Note for media:
10:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will make an announcement regarding nation-building projects that will connect and transform Canada’s economy.
Notes for media:
11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus retreat.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.