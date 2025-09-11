Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,184 in the last 365 days.

Thursday, September 11, 2025

CANADA, October 9 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with apprentices at a carpentry training centre.

Note for media:

10:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will make an announcement regarding nation-building projects that will connect and transform Canada’s economy.

Notes for media:

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus retreat.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more