CSW, the Hopeful Space?

Fighting Erasure: Trans Realities in Global Policy Spaces

The trans movement has long hoped for more representation at the CSW-for the words ‘gender identity and expression’ and our lived realities to be reflected in outcome texts, leading to inclusive implementation at the local level across the world. At CSW this year, Asia Pacific Transgender Network (APTN) carried multiple advocacy demands, including the inclusion of the unique lived realities of trans and gender-diverse people from Asia-Pacific countries in discussions and international consensus, stronger leadership and commitments to trans rights from governments (particularly given the shifting landscape of which countries lead on LGBTQIA+ rights globally), and solutions for mitigating and addressing the impacts of anti-trans attacks and systemic transphobic violence, such as the USAID funding cuts.

However, those expectations are far from reality. From the beginning to the end of my CSW engagement journey, the movement struggled to secure even the bare minimum. I learned that outcome documents of the CSW and Political Declarations have not included the word ‘gender identity’ or ‘gender expression,’ and that some governments were even attempting to remove the word ‘gender’ from official CSW documents during negotiations. Despite the growth of trans movements at the CSW, I observed the lack of representation of trans people especially from the Global South, and the tokenistic inclusion of our community in the regions, as well as hesitation from governments to host side events inclusive of trans speakers.

Moreover, against the backdrop of global anti-trans political climates among UN Member States, I observed a drastic shift in countries’ positions-from being willing to lead on advancing LGBTQIA+ rights to openly opposing it. From bilateral meetings with governments, I also saw that ongoing supporters were still navigating this new dynamic, while activists worked hard to secure their continued support and encourage them to step up. Additionally, it was disappointing to note that the increasing number of anti-gender organizations at CSW-through meetings, convenings, and events were allowed space to exist and operate freely.

Unveiling Inequalities: Power, Well-Being, and Global South Exclusion

As an activist from the Global South, my advocacy also recognized the imbalance of power and influence between the Global North and Global South at the CSW. I also saw that discussions-whether hosted by governments or by LGBTQIA+ and feminist organizations still lacked or tokenistically included representation from the Global South and remained centered on Western-centric narratives of gender equality. These often failed to consider inequalities between Global North and Global South countries and ignored the systemic oppression by Western powers in our regions, such as colonialism and neo-liberal capitalism, which fuel conflicts and the climate crisis while Trans and gender-diverse communities, already among the most marginalized, are disproportionately affected by these crises.

Aside from my frustration over the lack of Global South and trans inclusion in CSW spaces, I also want to highlight an often-overlooked aspect: the mental health and well-being of activists in these multilateral spaces. As a trans woman from Thailand, travelling to the US or Europe for UN sessions always feels intimidating. I was even more anxious about the CSW trip this year given the hostile anti-trans climate in the US. This is not only a personal struggle but also a systemic issue faced by activists from the Global South, which prevents meaningful participation in global advocacy spaces.

To attend these discussions, activists from the Global South must invest disproportionate amounts of energy and resources: enduring long and expensive flights that impact health and rest, navigating jet lag and different living conditions, and balancing responsibilities back home with time differences.

This year was especially stressful as I observed an increased number of visa rejections for trans and Global South activists, along with heightened border difficulties. While I was eventually able to attend, this was one of my most stressful advocacy trips. We need to decentralise UN discussions, and I hope to see more multilateral engagements held outside of New York and Geneva.