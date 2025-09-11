9th Edition of the New York Kurdish Film Festival

New York Kurdish Film Festival returns to Village East by Angelika Theatre, Sept. 20-25, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ****Media are invited to attend the entire event.****Contact: info@nykcc.org and myles.caggins@wordswarriors.com to RSVPThe New York Kurdish Film Festival announces its 9th edition, taking place September 20-25, 2025, at the historic Village East by Angelika Theatre. Presented by the New York Kurdish Cultural Center (NYKCC), the festival continues its mission of amplifying Kurdish voices and storytelling, bringing audiences the very best in contemporary Kurdish cinema.Since its launch nine years ago, the New York Kurdish Film Festival has grown into a vibrant platform celebrating Kurdish culture, art, and identity. Each year, it showcases the cinematic achievements of Kurdistan and its global diaspora, spotlighting more than 30 exceptional films by talented filmmakers from all parts of greater Kurdistan, including Bakur (Türkiye), Bashur (Iraq), Rojava (Syria), and Rojhelat (Iran).The founder of the New York Kurdish Film Festival, Ms. Xeyal Qertel, shared her vision for this year’s theme, stating:“The New York Kurdish Film Festival celebrates the diversity of Kurdish identity and affirms that every story deserves to be seen and heard. We invite all people who appreciate great cinema to come to the Kurdish film festival, we have something for all interests. Our films will showcase the trials and triumphs of Kurdish people and the human spirit. Cinema is a bridge; all are welcome.”Theme & FocusThis year’s festival embraces the powerful theme: Inclusivity Within the Kurdish Nation – Every Kurd, Every Story. Across Kurdistan and the diaspora, barriers and divisions have often made connection and understanding difficult. Through cinema, panels, and cultural events, NYKFF9 asks: How inclusive are we as a people, and how can art help bridge those divides?We will screen films from all parts of Greater Kurdistan.What to ExpectA curated lineup of films spanning feature fiction, documentaries, animations, shorts, and student works.• Panels and discussions exploring Kurdish identity, culture, language, and inclusivity• Opportunities to connect with filmmakers, artists, and the Kurdish arts community• Cultural experiences including live music, Kurdish folkloric dance, and Kurdish Smugglers’ TeaTicket holders will also enjoy the opening weekend reception on Saturday, September 20, at 6:00 p.m. at Village East by Angelika Theatre, featuring Kurdish food catered by Akdeniz, live performances, and a set by DJ Durson Orhan. Our opening feature is Mediha a 90-minute documentary about a Yazidi girl searching for her family after ISIS captivity.HighlightsEvery day of the festival brings something new. Engage with thought-provoking panels on Inclusivity in Kurdish Nation and Cinema. A discussion on sign language access in the Kurdish and community. Several films have live Q&As with visiting directors.Accessibility & Admission• Free admission for students with a valid student ID• Discounted tickets for asylum seekers• Discounted tickets for senior citizens (65+)• All films include English subtitlesTickets and Schedule• Festival Pass: $109 — includes admission to all events over the six-day festival• Discounted Festival Pass (students, asylum seekers, seniors 65+): $20• Daily Pass: $30 — good for a single day of screenings and events• Single Film Ticket: $10 — perfect for attending an individual filmHow to Contact UsHave questions or need more information? Reach out to us at info@nykcc.org or give us a call at cell: 254-371-5704. We'd love to tell you more about the New York Kurdish Film Festival.Who We AreThe New York Kurdistan Cultural Center (NYKCC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Kurdish people. Through various cultural events, educational initiatives, and festivals like the NYKFF, NYKCC fosters greater understanding and appreciation of Kurdish culture and its contributions to the world. NYKCC is a volunteer-led, nonpartisan organization.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.