Next Generation Tissue Biomarkers Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Next Generation Tissue Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Next Generation Tissue Biomarkers Market?

The market size for the following generation tissue biomarkers has experienced swift growth in the recent past. The market, which was worth $2.68 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $3.03 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The expansion in the historical period can be associated with a surge in demand for personalized medical solutions, the rise in the implementation of immunohistochemistry methodologies, heightened need for early detection of diseases, elevated healthcare expenditure, evolution in diagnostic imaging technologies, increased mindfulness about diagnostics based on biomarkers, and a mounting emphasis on companion diagnostics.

It is anticipated that the market size for next generation tissue biomarkers will experience swift expansion over the subsequent years. This growth is projected to reach $4.89 billion by 2029, with a yearly compound growth rate of 12.7%. Drivers of this growth during the forecast period are expected to include an increased need for multiplex biomarker assays, a surge in the application of next-generation sequencing, amplified funding into cancer study, the widening use of digital pathology, a growing application of AI in diagnosis, a boom in clinical trials focused on targeted therapies, and an increased abundance of tissue-based genomic information. Major impact trends during this forecast period are speculated to be advancements in next-generation sequencing, artificial intelligence incorporation within digital pathology, creation of more sophisticated mass spectrometry-based proteomics, advancements in RNA biomarker detection technologies, and integration with cloud data platforms.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Next Generation Tissue Biomarkers Market?

Advancements in personalized medicine are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the next generation tissue biomarkers industry. Personalized medicine, a treatment approach tailored to an individual's genetic composition, lifestyle, and environmental influences, is gaining traction due to ongoing enhancements in genomic technologies. These technologies facilitate the development of highly tailored treatment plans. The surge in demand for personalized medicine is stimulating the evolution of next-generation tissue biomarkers, which supply the accurate, individual-specific data required to customize treatments to each patient's distinctive tissue characteristics. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a not-for-profit organization based in the US, reported in February 2024 that in 2023, 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases were approved by the FDA, a significant increase from six in 2022. The fresh approvals in 2023 also comprised seven cancer drugs and three for miscellaneous diseases and conditions. As a result, the escalating demand for personalized medicine is propelling the growth of the next-generation tissue biomarkers marketplace.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Next Generation Tissue Biomarkers Market?

Major players in the Next Generation Tissue Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roche Diagnostics

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• LabCorp.

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Bio-Techne Corporation

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Next Generation Tissue Biomarkers Market In The Future?

Key enterprises within the next generation tissue biomarkers market are directing their efforts towards creating advanced solutions such as genomic-based diagnostic assays and sequencing solutions, with an aim to improve the speed, accuracy, and customization of cancer diagnosis and treatment. Such solutions use tools and techniques to decode genetic data and pinpoint disease-related biomarkers, paving the way for tailored and accurate diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. For example, in August 2024, US biotech firm, Illumina Inc., obtained FDA approval for its TruSight Oncology Comprehensive test and two related diagnostics, designed to swiftly pair cancer patients with targeted therapies. By profiling over 500 genes from a single tissue sample, the test accurately guides treatment choices for a range of solid tumors. The test's capabilities include automated biomarker detection and round-the-clock deployment, drastically cutting the downtime and boosting clinical effectiveness, presenting an innovative strategy for improving cancer diagnostics within a sanctioned structure.

What Segments Are Covered In The Next Generation Tissue Biomarkers Market Report?

The next generation tissue biomarkers market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Genomic Biomarkers, Proteomic Biomarkers, Epigenetic Biomarkers, Transcriptomic Biomarkers, Metabolomic Biomarkers

2) By Technology: Immunohistochemistry, Next-Generation Sequencing, Mass Spectrometry (Ms)-Based Proteomics, Spatial Biology Platforms, Digital Pathology And Artificial Intelligence Analysis, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Oncology, Companion Diagnostics, Drug Discovery And Development, Neurology, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Hospitals And Reference Labs, Pharma And Biotech Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Genomic Biomarkers: Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms, Copy Number Variations, Gene Fusions

2) By Proteomic Biomarkers: Protein Expression Levels, Post-Translational Modifications, Protein-Protein Interactions

3) By Epigenetic Biomarkers: Histone Modification Patterns, Chromatin Remodeling Biomarkers, Non-Coding Ribonucleic Acid Regulation

4) By Transcriptomic Biomarkers: Long Non-Coding Ribonucleic Acids, Circular Ribonucleic Acids, Alternative Splicing Variants

5) By Metabolomic Biomarkers: Lipid Profiles, Amino Acid Signatures, Organic Acids

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Next Generation Tissue Biomarkers Market?

In the Next Generation Tissue Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the dominant region for 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report provides coverage for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

