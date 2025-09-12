Miami Journalist Cortney Danielle Moore Earns Two First-Place Honors at 2025 Sunshine State Awards

Hospitality Reporter Cortney Danielle Moore wins two first-place prizes at Sunshine State Awards for work published in 2024. (Adrie Moses-Bailey)

SPJ Florida recognizes reporting excellence in Business & Consumer Affairs and Lifestyle & Trends at annual competition

I’ve always believed business and lifestyle news go hand-in-hand. I’m passionate about both beats and I love it when they converge.” — Cortney Danielle Moore

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortney Danielle Moore, a Miami-based hospitality reporter with the South Florida Business Journal , earned first-place honors in two categories at the 32nd Sunshine State Awards, which were held at the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.Moore was recognized in Business & Consumer Affairs and Lifestyle & Trends for her beat reporting on stories that highlight South Florida’s rapidly evolving business and cultural landscape. Her winning entries included an investigative centerpiece examining how the compounded GLP-1 weight loss injection market is reshaping the region , and an enterprise feature on how luxury designer brands are transforming local shopping malls Presented by the Society of Professional Journalists’ Florida Pro Chapter, the Sunshine State Awards recognize the best in Florida journalism across print, broadcast and digital platforms. Hundreds of journalists from newsrooms of all sizes across the state — from major metropolitan outlets to smaller local publications — compete each year, making the honors especially competitive and meaningful.“I’ve always believed business and lifestyle news go hand-in-hand. I’m passionate about both beats and I love it when they converge. There’s no denying that business journalism audiences skew male and that not all people take coverage on fashion and beauty seriously despite them being multibillion-dollar industries,” Moore said. “I take pride in making skeptics — who’d usually write off aesthetics — pay attention with the substance I put into my reporting and storytelling. Being a business reporter doesn’t mean you can’t also have fun with the subject matter the same way being a lifestyle journalist doesn’t mean you can’t offer depth.”She added: “I’m grateful to the judges for recognizing my work. It’s validating to have these deep-dive investigations, which often took weeks or months to bring to fruition, acknowledged by industry veterans. These honors tell me I’m on the right track.”Originally from the South Bronx in New York City, Moore is a proud graduate of Hofstra University, Borough of Manhattan Community College and the High School of Fashion Industries. She now lives in Miami and covers South Florida’s dynamic hospitality sector, reporting on the region’s booming restaurant, hotel, retail and tourism industries.Prior to joining the Business Journal in October 2023, Moore covered lifestyle, business and entertainment news for Fox News Digital and Fox Business and served as senior digital features editor at Black Bride Magazine. She has also covered consumer tech news for Tom’s Guide, Laptop Mag and B&H Explora, and contributed long-form features to Byrdie, The Glow Edit by Glow Recipe and The Knot.The full list of winners from the 2025 Sunshine State Awards can be found here: http://bit.ly/4mSeAYu For more information about the awards, visit: www.spjflorida.com AboutSPJ Florida Pro Chapter Sunshine State AwardsThe Sunshine State Awards, presented annually by the Society of Professional Journalists’ Florida Pro Chapter, celebrate excellence in journalism across Florida. The competition is open to all news organizations, regardless of circulation or market size, and aims to highlight impactful reporting that informs, engages, and serves the public.South Florida Business JournalThe South Florida Business Journal delivers essential business news, data, and insights for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Covering a wide range of industries—including hospitality, real estate, health care, and finance—it offers in-depth reporting on the people, companies, and trends shaping South Florida.

