Cortney Danielle Moore of South Florida Business Journal Wins Communicator Award for NBA Star Jimmy Butler Coffee Video

NBA star Jimmy Butler discusses the launch of his first BIGFACE coffee shop in Miami. (Cortney Danielle Moore/South Florida Business Journal)

Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts Recognizes Miami Journalist with Communicator Award of Distinction in Food & Beverage Category in 31st Annual Competition

Producing and editing this video was both a rewarding and challenging experience—one that reminded me why I fell in love with visual storytelling in the first place.” — Cortney Danielle Moore

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortney Danielle Moore , a hospitality reporter with the South Florida Business Journal , has been honored with a 2025 Communicator Award of Distinction in the Food & Beverage category for her video feature, “Jimmy Butler on BIGFACE,” spotlighting the NBA star’s first brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Miami.Presented by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), the 31st Annual Communicator Awards celebrate excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication. Moore’s award-winning work stood out among more than 3,000 entries submitted by advertising agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative teams, and independent creators from around the globe.The “Jimmy Butler on BIGFACE” feature takes viewers inside the unique coffee venture of former Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, whose premium coffee brand made waves in the NBA bubble and has now expanded to a physical storefront in South Florida. The story was praised for its engaging storytelling, polished production, and cultural relevance within the local food and beverage scene.“I'm incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Communicator Awards,” Moore said. “Producing and editing this video was both a rewarding and challenging experience—one that reminded me why I fell in love with visual storytelling in the first place. Video production is what drew me to journalism, and this award feels like a meaningful validation of the passion, time, and creative energy I’ve poured into my work over the years.”The Communicator Awards are judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, an invitation-only group of over 500 industry professionals from leading brands, agencies, and institutions. This year’s jurors included experts from Google, Accenture Song, Smithsonian, Microsoft, Digitas, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Publicis, Spotify, Johns Hopkins, Critical Mass, Amazon, The Andy Warhol Museum, and many more. All entries are evaluated on a 10-point scale against a standard of excellence within their category. Awards of Distinction are given to entries scoring between 7.0 and 8.9 points.Now in its 31st year, the Communicator Awards is one of the largest and most competitive global award platforms honoring creative excellence in communication. It is known for providing an equal opportunity for companies, organizations, and individuals to be recognized—regardless of team size or project budget.“In a year where our theme was ‘Communication is Connection,’ it was moving to see how this idea came to life in the work,” said Lauren Angeloni, Managing Director of AIVA. “Whether centered around emotionally resonant storytelling or Marketing Effectiveness case studies, the entries reflected the power of communication to bridge gaps between people, platforms, and perspectives. We’re proud to celebrate such a dynamic group of Honorees. And we’re deeply grateful to our Jurors, who, as always, brought care, curiosity and deep insight to every review.”View Cortney Danielle Moore’s award-winning profile in the Communicator Awards Winners Gallery: http://bit.ly/4dfdQsF For more information about the awards, visit: www.communicatorawards.com or www.aiva.org AboutThe Communicator AwardsThe Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication. Sanctioned by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), the awards celebrate standout work from agencies, companies, and independent creators regardless of size or budget.South Florida Business JournalThe South Florida Business Journal delivers essential business news, data, and insights for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Covering a wide range of industries—including hospitality, real estate, health care, and finance—it offers in-depth reporting on the people, companies, and trends shaping South Florida.

"Jimmy Butler on BIGFACE"

