Council President Stewart Hosts Buckets and Beats: The Silver Spring Youth Block Party

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 10, 2025—Students are invited to attend the third annual “Buckets and Beats: The Silver Spring Youth Block Party” on Friday, Sept. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring.

The free block party, hosted by the Office of Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart and the Silver Spring Regional Services Office, will include a variety of activities for young people, including basketball and pickleball tournaments, and arts activities sponsored by CREATE Arts. The event will also feature a live DJ and free food and prizes for youth attendees.

“Buckets and Beats: The Silver Spring Youth Block Party is one of my favorite events of the year, because it brings our community together and showcases County resources, services and opportunities available to our young people, from mental health services to recreation and enrichment programs,” said Council President Stewart, who represents Silver Spring. “I’m grateful to our public and private partners for making this celebration possible once again this year and giving young people in and around Downtown Silver Spring an engaging, fun and safe event on an early dismissal day.’

“The Buckets and Beats Youth Block Party is a great way to kick off the new school year," said County Executive Marc Elrich. “It gives young people a safe, fun space to connect. I want to thank Council President Stewart and our partners for making this possible. I encourage students and families to come out and be part of the Silver Spring community.”

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will have an early release day on Sept. 26 and middle and high school students are invited to attend the youth block party following early dismissal.

The basketball tournament will be hosted by Montgomery County Recreation. MCPS students agents 12 and above can sign up now to participate in the basketball tournament. The pickleball tournament will be hosted by the Silver Spring YMCA and does not require registration.

