Charles Kirk David Kohlmeier The Problem Solver 1 The Problem Solver logo

"All tips can be submitted anonymously via WWW.TheCrimeSolver.com or by calling 1-833-TIPS-CASH. Anonymity is guaranteed" states Kohlmeier.” — David Kohlmeier-The ProblemSolver

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- $10,000 reward offered for information on Charlie Kirk Shooter

Las Vegas, NV- David Kohlmeier, widely known as The Problem Solver announced today that a cash reward of $10,000 would be given to anyone that provides tips that lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the recent shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Charles James Kirk was an American right-wing political activist, author, and media personality. He co-founded the conservative organization Turning Point USA in 2012 and was its executive director. He was the chief executive officer of Turning Point Action and a member of the Council for National Policy.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that a person, who was taken into custody in relation to Charlie Kirk’s shooting, has been released.

Charlie Kirk was seen as understanding the pulse of the young conservative movement and the “Make America Great Again” base. He had a direct line to Trump and could count on the President valuing his opinion even if they disagreed.

Through the Problem Solver's nationwide initiative, which is funded by sponsors and the popular Problem Solver podcast, this reward is being offered to encourage the public to provide crucial information.

Kohlmeier is a retired police officer from both the NYPD and Henderson, NV .Kohlmeier goes to work helping people with legal problems, specifically car accidents, personal injury, arrest, family law and immigration. He is the host of the popular podcast The Problem Solver that brings in industry professionals, celebrities and experts on his show to discuss concerns of the residents in Las Vegas, and find solutions for them.

"All tips can be submitted anonymously via WWW. TheCrimeSolver.com or by calling 1-833-TIPS-CASH. Anonymity is guaranteed." states Kohlmeier.

--

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.