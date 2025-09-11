House committee approves appropriations bill

The House Appropriations Committee Sept. 9 advanced the fiscal year 2026 appropriations bill for the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and related agencies by a 35-28 vote. The bill provides a total discretionary allocation of $108 billion for HHS, representing roughly $7 billion or 6% below the FY 2025 enacted level. Within that total, the Health Resources and Services Administration was allocated $7.4 billion, marking an $880 million decrease. The agency was provided $1.3 billion for workforce initiatives, a $37 million decrease, and $515 million for rural health, marking a $150 million increase.

Additionally, the bill maintains funding for the Hospital Preparedness Program ($65 million), Children’s Hospitals Graduate Medical Education ($395 million), National Institutes of Health ($47 billion), as well as other key initiatives within the health care workforce, behavioral health and maternal and child health programs.