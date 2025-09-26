Deckard Technologies Secures $USD3.9M Growth Credit Facility from Mighty Partners to Power its GovTech Expansion
improve compliance rates and optimizing tax revenue collection across property
rentals, has secured a $USD3.9 million ($6M AUD) growth credit facility from Australia
based growth credit provider, Mighty Partners. The funding will support Deckard’s
expansion into the long-term rentals (LTR) market and accelerate its next phase of
growth.
Founded in Australia and headquartered in the United States, Deckard Technologies
has achieved over 60% year-on-year revenue growth in the past 12 months. Today, the
company serves more than 400 jurisdictions across the US, Canada, and Australia,
and empowers local governments in their oversight and compliance of over 250,000
short-term rentals (STR) through its flagship platform, Rentalscape.
Having established Rentalscape as the leading STR compliance solution for local
governments, Deckard Technologies is now extending its expertise to long-term
rentals. The new LTR platform will equip municipalities with tools to address
challenges such as housing affordability, tenant safety, and long-term property
compliance, areas where local governments are under growing pressure to modernize
oversight.
With the LTR compliance market estimated to be three to seven times larger than the
STR market in the U.S. alone, this move also opens new opportunities for Deckard
Technologies’ growth.
“This growth credit facility from Mighty Partners represents a significant step forward
for Deckard Technologies as we expand our mission of empowering local governments
with cutting-edge tools to modernize property oversight. By entering the long-term
rental market, we’re addressing some of today’s most pressing municipal challenges,
like housing affordability and tenant safety, while unlocking a market opportunity that
is multiple times larger than short-term rentals,” said Nick Del Pego, CEO of Deckard
Technologies.
“The non-dilutive funding allows us to accelerate innovation and growth while
maintaining our vision and control, ensuring we continue delivering value to our
customers and communities worldwide.”
The funding will also enable Deckard Technologies to expand its sales and client
service teams to meet rising demand and support its growing customer base.
Kal Jamshidi, Managing Director at Mighty Partners, added “At Mighty we back
ambitious operators solving real-world problems with technology. Deckard has already
proven itself as the market leader in STR compliance, and its move into long-term
rentals is both timely and transformative. This is exactly the kind of disciplined,
non-dilutive growth credit we want to provide: fueling expansion while letting founders
retain control of their business”
Deckard Technologies is backed by Australian venture capital firm EVP, which has
committed $10.3 million ($15.9M AUD) across several rounds, including both primary
investment in the company and secondary share purchases.
Allen Zhu, Principal at EVP, commented "We’re delighted to see Deckard secure this
growth facility to accelerate the development of a long-term rental compliance
product, and invest further into growing their core client base. We’re excited to work
with Mighty Partners again, who have been supportive and flexible non-dilutive capital
partners to our portfolio.”
This milestone marks the next step in Deckard Technologies's mission to help
governments modernize rental housing oversight, ensuring stronger compliance, safer
communities, and sustainable growth.
