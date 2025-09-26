Deckard Technologies Secures $USD3.9M Growth Credit Facility from Mighty Partners to Power its GovTech Expansion

Mighty Partners

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deckard Technologies , a leading GovTech data platform helping local governmentsimprove compliance rates and optimizing tax revenue collection across propertyrentals, has secured a $USD3.9 million ($6M AUD) growth credit facility from Australiabased growth credit provider, Mighty Partners. The funding will support Deckard’sexpansion into the long-term rentals (LTR) market and accelerate its next phase ofgrowth.Founded in Australia and headquartered in the United States, Deckard Technologieshas achieved over 60% year-on-year revenue growth in the past 12 months. Today, thecompany serves more than 400 jurisdictions across the US, Canada, and Australia,and empowers local governments in their oversight and compliance of over 250,000 short-term rentals (STR) through its flagship platform, Rentalscape.Having established Rentalscape as the leading STR compliance solution for localgovernments, Deckard Technologies is now extending its expertise to long-termrentals. The new LTR platform will equip municipalities with tools to addresschallenges such as housing affordability, tenant safety, and long-term propertycompliance, areas where local governments are under growing pressure to modernizeoversight.With the LTR compliance market estimated to be three to seven times larger than theSTR market in the U.S. alone, this move also opens new opportunities for DeckardTechnologies’ growth.“This growth credit facility from Mighty Partners represents a significant step forwardfor Deckard Technologies as we expand our mission of empowering local governmentswith cutting-edge tools to modernize property oversight. By entering the long-termrental market, we’re addressing some of today’s most pressing municipal challenges,like housing affordability and tenant safety, while unlocking a market opportunity thatis multiple times larger than short-term rentals,” said Nick Del Pego, CEO of DeckardTechnologies.“The non-dilutive funding allows us to accelerate innovation and growth whilemaintaining our vision and control, ensuring we continue delivering value to ourcustomers and communities worldwide.”The funding will also enable Deckard Technologies to expand its sales and clientservice teams to meet rising demand and support its growing customer base.Kal Jamshidi, Managing Director at Mighty Partners, added “At Mighty we backambitious operators solving real-world problems with technology. Deckard has alreadyproven itself as the market leader in STR compliance, and its move into long-termrentals is both timely and transformative. This is exactly the kind of disciplined,non-dilutive growth credit we want to provide: fueling expansion while letting foundersretain control of their business”Deckard Technologies is backed by Australian venture capital firm EVP, which hascommitted $10.3 million ($15.9M AUD) across several rounds, including both primaryinvestment in the company and secondary share purchases.Allen Zhu, Principal at EVP, commented "We’re delighted to see Deckard secure thisgrowth facility to accelerate the development of a long-term rental complianceproduct, and invest further into growing their core client base. We’re excited to workwith Mighty Partners again, who have been supportive and flexible non-dilutive capitalpartners to our portfolio.”This milestone marks the next step in Deckard Technologies's mission to helpgovernments modernize rental housing oversight, ensuring stronger compliance, safercommunities, and sustainable growth.

