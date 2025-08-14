Deckard Technologies Wins Prestigious “Property Compliance Platform of the Year” Award

Nick del Pego - CEO Deckard Technologies

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deckard Technologies , a global leader in GovTech solutions dedicated to empowering local governments, proudly announces that it has been named the “Property Compliance Platform of the Year” in the 5th Annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program. This recognition underscores Deckard Technologies' pioneering role in innovation, compliance enhancements, and community-focused solutions in the property technology space.Deckard Technologies was honored for its groundbreaking platform, Rentalscape, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables government jurisdictions to make smarter and faster property-related decisions. By analyzing over 15 million rental listings from 10,000+ websites in real time, Rentalscape empowers local governments to manage their short-term rental (STR) and long-term rental landscapes efficiently. The platform also supports foreclosed property management, offering communities a robust and scalable approach to modern governance.“We are incredibly honored to receive the ‘Property Compliance Platform of the Year’ award from PropTech Breakthrough,” said Nick Del Pego, CEO of Deckard Technologies. “This recognition highlights the work we’ve done to deliver secure, scalable, and intuitive tools that enable local governments to take a data-driven, resident-first approach to property governance. Rentalscape not only improves compliance outcomes but also strengthens community standards and infrastructure.”Industry-Leading Features Driving ResultsRentalscape’s advanced features, such as interactive maps, detailed property cards, real-time compliance tracking, and automated tax estimates, have positioned it as the leading GovTech solution for property management. By combining AI, automation, and user-centric design, Deckard’s solutions achieve measurable results:35% more STR identifications than any other solutionUp to 95% compliance rates in participating jurisdictions40% increases in tax collection efficiencyDeckard Technologies’ solutions directly address common challenges faced by local governments, including low compliance rates, permit gaps, and community complaints, while requiring no extensive staffing increases. Their tailored adaptability helps municipalities align enforcement with each jurisdiction’s unique legal, fiscal, and operational framework.A Testament to the Future of PropTech InnovationAs the PropTech industry continues to transform how communities manage property oversight, Deckard Technologies is positioned at the forefront, delivering real-time, actionable insights that empower decision-makers to confront growing regulatory complexities with confidence. From short-term vacation rentals to tax compliance and community safety, Deckard offers solutions that seamlessly bridge the gap between modern governance and evolving community needs.“Our team is thrilled to be recognized for our contributions to reshaping how jurisdictions manage residential property challenges,” added Nick Del Pego. “We are committed to driving continuous innovation and helping more governments achieve greater efficiency, transparency, and community satisfaction.”About the PropTech Breakthrough AwardsThe PropTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates the innovators and trailblazers revolutionizing the property technology industry’s best practices. Winners are selected from thousands of nominations submitted by leading companies worldwide. For more information, visit PropTechBreakthrough.com.About Deckard TechnologiesFounded in 2018, Deckard Technologies is a GovTech data company dedicated to transforming how local governments manage property compliance. Trusted by over 400 jurisdictions worldwide, its AI-powered solutions deliver the insights governments need to optimize taxation, compliance, and community outcomes. For more details, visit deckard.com.

