22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for reopened Peebles associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





10 September 2025





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Barbara T. Peebles. There are 23 applicants, of whom six indicate they are female and five report being minority applicants. Nine presently work in the private sector, and 14 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 45.43.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 23 applicants:





Nathan Arunski D. Benjamin Borgmeyer Adam Breeze Lauren Collins Nathaniel Diekman Brent Dulle Tanja Engelhardt Christopher Faerber Brooke Hurst Karma Johnson Colter Kennedy Richard King Joshua Lubatkin Matthew Melton Kelly Moyich Bret Rich Ian Simmons Renee Sullivan Andrew Uecker Matthew Vianello Michael Walton John Wright Timothy Wright





The commission expects to interview applicants for both the Hettenbach circuit and Peebles associate circuit judge vacancies beginning at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 1, 2025 in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: John P. Torbitzky, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Eva Frazer, Patrick Hamacher, John Schicker, and Erica Slater.





###





Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



