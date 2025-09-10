22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for reopened Peebles associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis
10 September 2025
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Barbara T. Peebles. There are 23 applicants, of whom six indicate they are female and five report being minority applicants. Nine presently work in the private sector, and 14 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 45.43.
Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 23 applicants:
Nathan Arunski
D. Benjamin Borgmeyer
Adam Breeze
Lauren Collins
Nathaniel Diekman
Brent Dulle
Tanja Engelhardt
Christopher Faerber
Brooke Hurst
Karma Johnson
Colter Kennedy
Richard King
Joshua Lubatkin
Matthew Melton
Kelly Moyich
Bret Rich
Ian Simmons
Renee Sullivan
Andrew Uecker
Matthew Vianello
Michael Walton
John Wright
Timothy Wright
The commission expects to interview applicants for both the Hettenbach circuit and Peebles associate circuit judge vacancies beginning at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 1, 2025 in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.
The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: John P. Torbitzky, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Eva Frazer, Patrick Hamacher, John Schicker, and Erica Slater.
###
Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
(314) 539-4300
