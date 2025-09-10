Clerk announces regular election for Southern District attorney-member of Appellate Judicial Commission





10 September 2025





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10, the clerk of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, will conduct an election November 5, 2025, to elect a member of The Missouri Bar from the Southern District to fill a six-year term on the Appellate Judicial Commission. The election – in which only members of The Missouri Bar residing in the Southern District may participate – is for the term beginning January 1, 2026, after the expiration of the term of current member Neil Chanter.





The Appellate Judicial Commission nominates candidates for judicial vacancies on the Supreme Court of Missouri and Missouri Court of Appeals.





Attorneys who wish to be candidates for election to the Appellate Judicial Commission must submit a nominating petition and biographical sketch (300 words maximum, no images) to Craig Street, Clerk of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, by October 6, 2025. The petition must be signed by at least 20 members of The Missouri Bar in good standing who reside in the Southern District, at least 10 of whom do not reside in the same judicial circuit as the candidate. Please use this approved nominating petition form





Petitions may be e-mailed or delivered to Mr. Street at craig.street@courts.mo.gov or Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, 300 S John Q Hammons Pkwy Ste 300, Springfield MO 65806.





The election will be conducted electronically, with eligible voters receiving e-mail notifications about the voting process. For complete details, please review Rule 10 on the Missouri Courts website.





Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811