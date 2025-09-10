Clerk announces regular election for Southern District attorney-member of Appellate Judicial Commission
10 September 2025
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10, the clerk of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, will conduct an election November 5, 2025, to elect a member of The Missouri Bar from the Southern District to fill a six-year term on the Appellate Judicial Commission. The election – in which only members of The Missouri Bar residing in the Southern District may participate – is for the term beginning January 1, 2026, after the expiration of the term of current member Neil Chanter.
The Appellate Judicial Commission nominates candidates for judicial vacancies on the Supreme Court of Missouri and Missouri Court of Appeals.
###
Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District
(417) 895-6811
