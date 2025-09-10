Wasted white-tailed buck near Winchester

On the night of September 6, around 8:00 p.m., a mature white-tailed buck was shot and left to waste off Woodside Rd, just south of Winchester Lake State Park. The deer appears to have been shot at night using a spotlight and high caliber rifle. No attempt seemed to be made to recover or harvest any portion of the meat.

This case is still under investigation by Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a $400 reward for anyone who has information that helps lead to prosecution of this case.

Anyone with information about this case or related wildlife criminal activity is encouraged to call CAP at the 24/7 hotline: 1-800-632-5999. Anyone who comes forward with information can remain anonymous at request.

Citizens Against Poaching is a nonprofit citizen organization that offers monetary rewards for reporting wildlife crimes and information that leads to catching the violators. CAP receives approximately 1,400 calls per year, which leads to approximately 250 violations and $31,000 in rewards paid annually to involved hunters, anglers, and citizens who make the call.

Be a good witness for wildlife. When people commit wildlife crimes, they are stealing directly from you. That's why it's important, when you're enjoying the outdoors, to make the call when you suspect anything or anyone that doesn't seem right.

Fish and Game has 78 conservation officers in the whole state. With over 83,000 sq. miles to cover, officers cannot be everywhere at once. Idaho's conservation officers work hard to protect the wildlife species in our great state. When you join in to help, you're key to preserving our hunting and fishing heritage.

For more information regarding CAP, visit their website: citizensagainstpoaching.org