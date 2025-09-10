Armstrong orders flags flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of victims of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Thursday, and encourages North Dakota residents to do the same at their homes and businesses, in remembrance of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“As Americans, our lives were changed forever when evil struck our nation 24 years ago. We continue to observe 9/11 in honor of the innocent victims, the heroes who gave their lives and those who continue to be affected by the tragic events of that fateful day. We will never forget, and we will always be grateful for the sacrifices of those who protect our liberty and work toward a more peaceful world with freedom for all.”

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a joint resolution of Congress designating Sept. 11 of each year as Patriot Day and federal law requesting the observance of Sept. 11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance. Americans are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Daylight Time to honor the victims of the attacks.