Vitale’s of Clinton Recalls Various Meat-Topped Pizzas Produced Without the Benefit of Inspection

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 10, 2025) – B & K Enterprises, doing business as Vitale’s, in Clinton, IA, is recalling an unknown quantity of various meat-topped pizzas that were produced without the benefit of federal or State of Iowa inspection, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) announced today. The producing facility does not have a federal or state grant of inspection.

The recalled pizza products were produced on various dates between June 1, 2025, and Sept. 10, 2025, and bear retail labels showing the name “Vitales” on a red, green and white background (see picture example).

These products do not bear the USDA or state mark of inspection. The items were sold to restaurant locations in Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota, where they were served and/or resold to consumers.

A complaint was made to the United State Department of Agriculture, Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS), which was then transferred to IDALS for investigation. IDALS’ investigation confirmed sales of uninspected products to multiple locations in three states.

Restaurants or commercial establishments in the following communities are known to have received uninspected pizzas:

Davenport, IA

DeWitt, IA

Fulton, IA

Bettendorf, IA

Chadwick, IL

Winona, MN

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact their healthcare provider. IDALS is concerned that some products may remain in restaurants' or consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be discarded. Questions should be directed to Vitale’s at 563-242-6140 or 563-242-6141.