Secretary Naig Highlights Results of 2023 Iowa Commercial Horticulture Food Crops Survey, Touts $66.5 Million in Economic Output

First statewide survey since 2015 reveals growth in specialty crops, strong direct-to-consumer sales, and opportunities for future expansion through Choose Iowa program

DES MOINES, Iowa (Oct. 8, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced the results of the 2023 Iowa Commercial Horticulture Food Crops Survey, the first comprehensive look at Iowa’s horticulture food crops industry since 2015. The report highlights a sector of Iowa agriculture that is diverse, growing, and making a significant contribution to Iowa’s economy and agricultural identity. Secretary Naig made the announcement in conjunction with the annual “Great Apple Crunch,” a fun statewide celebration of locally grown apples, one of Iowa’s top commercial horticulture food crops.

“Iowa’s horticulture food crops sector is an important part of our agricultural economy and a defining feature of the diversity and vibrancy of Iowa agriculture. This survey confirms the economic strength of specialty crop producers, who generated tens of millions of dollars in sales and supported hundreds of jobs across the state,” said Secretary Naig. “With the continued expansion of the Choose Iowa program, I believe this sector is well-positioned for even greater growth in the years ahead. Horticulture food crops bring opportunities not just for established farms but also for beginning farmers who are shaping the future of our industry. From honey to apples to vegetables, these specialty crops help connect consumers to local Iowa farmers.”

The survey results provide critical insights that will help guide future policies, market development, and investment opportunities for Iowa’s horticulture industry. The findings will help inform the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen direct-to-consumer sales, expand retail and grocery partnerships, and connect more producers with the growing Choose Iowa program. By having accurate and up-to-date data, policymakers, researchers and industry leaders can better support specialty crop farmers and help them overcome challenges, seize new opportunities, and sustain growth.

Key Findings from the 2023 Iowa Horticulture Survey

Industry Size and Growth

857 commercial specialty crop producers participated in the survey

11,650 acres of specialty crops were grown in 2023

Average specialty crop farm size: 7.8 acres

Industry rebounded strongly post-pandemic. Estimated total number of edible specialty crop producers:

1989: 1,400 farms 2000: 938 farms 2023: 1,680 farms

Average farmer age: 57.2 years

Nearly one-third of producers are beginning farmers, signaling new entrants into the industry.

Economic Impact

2022 sales of edible specialty crops: $79 million

2023 direct edible specialty crop sales: $41 million

Sales supported:

$66.5 million in statewide economic output $42.4 million in value-added activity $29.9 million in labor income across 367 jobs



Top Specialty Crops

Honey – 1,229 producers

Peppers – 542 producers

Apples – 498 producers

Tomatoes – 445 producers

Lettuce – 419 producers

Sales Channels and Value-Added Products

On-farm stores and farmers markets remain the most popular outlets

30% of farms sold through farmers markets in 2023

52% sold exclusively direct-to-consumer

Community Supported Agriculture (CSA): median sales of $4,859 per farm

Retail and grocery store sales: $8.6 million statewide

Value-added goods:

Edible specialty crop farms sold an estimated $11.3 million in value-added products in 2023 Highest sales revenue: red and white wine Most common sales volume: canned and jarred goods



Water Quality Practices and Organics

21% of fruit and vegetable producers adopt cover crops

8% (100 of 1,300 farms) grow certified organic crops, reflecting a meaningful but still emerging market

The 2023 Iowa Commercial Horticulture Food Crops Survey was developed by a steering committee of staff from Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach - Farm Food and Enterprise Development, horticulture specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the University of Iowa’s Global Health Studies Program, and Practical Farmers of Iowa. Additional input was provided by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (USDA-AMS), Iowa Specialty Crop Growers Association, and the Iowa Farmers Market Association. In addition to analyses by ISU Extension and Outreach, funding for 2023 Iowa Commercial Horticulture Food Crops Survey was made possible by a grant and cooperative agreement from USDA-AMS. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the USDA.