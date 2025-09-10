Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks - Criminal Threatening & Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3003842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Michael Arel                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 09/10/2025 | 0931hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorset, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, and Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Jason A. Day                                              

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

 

VICTIM: Brady T. West

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received notification of firearm that was discharged during a citizen dispute. Troopers arrived on scene and began an immediate investigation, discovering that Jason A. Day was the shooter. Through investigating, it was discovered that Day was utilizing the firearm in a threatening manner during the dispute, resulting in him discharging the firearm. Day was then placed under arrest for reckless endangerment and criminal threatening. Day was then transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on September 11th, 2025, at 1230 hours. 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2025 | 1230 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

 

 

