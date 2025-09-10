Shaftsbury Barracks - Criminal Threatening & Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3003842
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 09/10/2025 | 0931hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorset, VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, and Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Jason A. Day
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT
VICTIM: Brady T. West
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received notification of firearm that was discharged during a citizen dispute. Troopers arrived on scene and began an immediate investigation, discovering that Jason A. Day was the shooter. Through investigating, it was discovered that Day was utilizing the firearm in a threatening manner during the dispute, resulting in him discharging the firearm. Day was then placed under arrest for reckless endangerment and criminal threatening. Day was then transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on September 11th, 2025, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2025 | 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
