Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,111 in the last 365 days.

Incarcerated Man Who Walked Away from Los Angeles County Male Community Reentry Program Apprehended

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) today announced the apprehension of a person who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Los Angeles County on Sept. 9, 2025.

Donnell Moore Jr., 24, was taken into custody without incident in the city of Los Angeles by agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety at approximately 1 p.m. Moore’s case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for possible escape charges.

Moore was received from Los Angeles County on Jan. 23, 2024, sentenced to five years for second-degree robbery. He has been housed at the MCRP since June 11, 2025.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

Donnell Moore Jr.

####

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sept. 10, 2025

CONTACT OPEC: OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Incarcerated Man Who Walked Away from Los Angeles County Male Community Reentry Program Apprehended

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more