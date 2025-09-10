Incarcerated Man Who Walked Away from Los Angeles County Male Community Reentry Program Apprehended

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) today announced the apprehension of a person who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Los Angeles County on Sept. 9, 2025.

Donnell Moore Jr., 24, was taken into custody without incident in the city of Los Angeles by agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety at approximately 1 p.m. Moore’s case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for possible escape charges.

Moore was received from Los Angeles County on Jan. 23, 2024, sentenced to five years for second-degree robbery. He has been housed at the MCRP since June 11, 2025.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

