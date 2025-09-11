Submit Release
One Night Only: International Recording Artist Freke Umoh Brings ‘Sound from Heaven’ to Delaware, Oct. 3

International recording artist and worship leader Pastor Freke Umoh is an associate pastor at Victory Christian Fellowship in Delaware. His concert is Oct. 3 at 7 PM

Pastor Freke Umoh is an associate pastor and worship leader at Victory Christian Fellowship in Delaware.

From Nigeria to Delaware, Freke Umoh has inspired millions. Now he brings his powerful voice and message of hope to Victory Christian Fellowship.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victory Christian Fellowship is playing host to a powerful, one-night-only concert with worship leader and internationally acclaimed Nigerian recording artist Freke Umoh! This free event, Sound from Heaven, takes place Friday, October 3, at 7:00 p.m. at Victory Christian Fellowship in New Castle, Delaware.

This highly anticipated evening of music and ministry promises to be an unforgettable experience. With a career spanning more than two decades, not only has Freke led worship for audiences worldwide, but he’s also recorded five albums and is best known for his global anthem “Hallelujah No Go Finish,” which has garnered millions of streams on all digital platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Apple, and Amazon Music, as well as YouTube. His songs inspire believers across Africa and beyond.

“The whole idea is that being in one accord leads to divine encounters. God always moves when there is unity in our worship,” Freke says, explaining the inspiration behind the event’s name, drawn from Acts 2:2.

Originally from Nigeria, Freke has made Delaware his home for the past four and a half years, serving as Associate Pastor and Worship Director at Victory Christian Fellowship. Alongside his international music career, he has committed himself to serving local communities through music, mentorship, and faith-based charitable initiatives.
The Sound from Heaven concert will feature original music, dynamic worship, and special performances from Freke Umoh and rising local talent. Designed as a free, family-friendly gathering, the evening will blend African praise with intimate worship ballads, creating an atmosphere of joy, healing, and hope.

Event Details:
• Who: International Recording Artist Freke Umoh
• What: Sound from Heaven – Free One-Night-Only Concert
• When: Friday, October 3, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
• Where: Victory Christian Fellowship, New Castle, DE
• Admission: Free (registration encouraged)
• Parking: Free, family-friendly event

Seats are expected to fill quickly for this unforgettable night of praise and worship. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance via Eventbrite: Register Here.
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience Freke Umoh live in Delaware—for one night only.

