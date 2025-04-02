Poet, 87, Shares His Work with Digital Masses for National Poetry Month

Elmer Beard, Octo Griot

I’m hoping to go viral, whatever that means.” — Elmer Beard, 87.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 87-year-old writer, known as the Octo Griot, will post a Poem-a-Day throughout April. Beard will recite from a large body of work including selections from his latest volume of poetry, "We Didn’t Come Here to Stay: Race, Religion & Reflections" (Freedom's Price Publishing; 2024).

“I’m hoping to go viral, whatever that means,” said Beard who joined the social media platform at the end of March. So far, he has one follower and three likes, but he plans to gain more connections as poems are posted.

His preferred medium to share his art has been pen on paper for the last 70 years. “I’ve written more than 1,000 poems. I know if I post my poetry online, I’ll be discovered by a new generation of poetry lovers,” said the southern storyteller.

"We Didn’t Come Here to Stay," features 87 poems to mark each year of the poet’s life. The poems recount a journey of being born during the Great Depression in "Underground Banking," meeting his last living enslaved ancestor in "Seemed Like Yesterday," surviving the Jim Crow Era in "The Colored Broom," and reflecting on the nation's progress in "How America Got Great." The collection also highlights childhood pets, climate change, rural life, and spiritual devotions.

The TikTok videos will include the book’s snapshots of Beard posing at iconic locales on six continents. “Americans make the mistake of waiting for retirement to start traveling. My wife and I had all of these trips planned, but she died at 65,” said Beard. “It was heartbreaking. Then our daughters said, ‘Don’t worry, Dad. You can come with us.’ They packed my bags, and we’ve been globetrotting ever since.”

In all, Beard has traveled to more than 30 countries; most of those trips were in the last 20 years. "We Didn’t Come Here to Stay" suggests that all journeys—be it a journey through life or around the world—must come to an end. “Until then, make the most of your remaining time,” he said.

The retired English professor and elected official in Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas, is the author of additional books also published by Freedom’s Price Publishing. Beard previously released a collection of poetry titled "Let Reason Roll" (2021), the first volume in the "Race, Religion & Reflections" series. In 2016, he published a book of political profiles, titled "The Challengers: Untold Stories of African Americans Who Changed the System in One Small Southern Municipality."

Beard, who turns 88 on April 14, said he realizes he has already surpassed the life expectancy for Black men in America. His third volume of poetry is scheduled to be published posthumously.

“That will depend on how long I’m on this side of glory. I get around pretty well in my platinum years. Plus, I look good. I might stick around a little while longer,” said the Octo Griot.

The “T” is silent.

