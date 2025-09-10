Drought Watch Expanded to 30 Counties

Governor Kathy Hochul, with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, today announced a drought watch is being expanded by 30 counties, bringing the total to 50 counties under a watch across the state. The action was taken after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies for the Catskills, Susquehanna, Mohawk/Upper Hudson, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier drought regions. New York State is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.

“The dry conditions experienced by many regions throughout the summer are continuing into September,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State experts are closely monitoring data and conditions on the ground to safeguard our water supplies and recommend appropriate action, which now includes taking simple steps everyone can do to help conserve water.”

A watch is the first of four levels of State drought advisories, which are watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a drought watch. The counties added to the drought watch are Albany, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Columbia, Cayuga, Chemung, Delaware, Dutchess, Fulton, Greene, lower Herkimer, Livingston, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Sullivan, Tompkins, Ulster, Washington, Wyoming, and Yates.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “With the expansion to 50 counties now under a drought watch, we’re strongly encouraging everyone to do what they can to conserve water at this time. DEC will continue to monitor the conditions and work with our agency partners to ensure the health and safety of New Yorkers.”

While few public water-supply challenges have been reported due to dry conditions, below-normal precipitation during the last several months, low stream flows, and low groundwater levels prompted the need for action to ensure adequate notice to public water supplies. Local public water suppliers are urged to assess the current situation, promote voluntary conservation, and take appropriate actions to manage risk.

The drought watch is triggered by the State Drought Index, which reflects precipitation levels, reservoir/lake levels, and stream flow and groundwater levels in the nine drought regions of the state.

DEC and U.S. Geological Survey are partners in evaluating hydrologic conditions across New York State. Observed precipitation over the past 90 days has been less than normal across the affected counties. Stream flows and groundwater levels are below normal throughout much of the affected regions. Groundwater levels have declined in certain areas and may not recover in the immediate future due to the existing precipitation deficit.

By voluntarily reducing water usage, and being extra careful with fire and outdoor flames, New Yorkers can help conserve our natural resources.

To protect water resources, homeowners are encouraged to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use and follow these tips:

Water lawns only when necessary, choose watering methods that avoid waste, and water in the early morning to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration;

Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners to water plants;

Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water;

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks;

Fix leaking pipes, hoses, and faucets;

Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry;

Take shorter showers or fill the bathtub partly;

Install water saving plumbing fixtures;

Don’t run the tap to make water hot or cold; and

Wash cars less frequently.

For more water saving tips, visit DEC's Water Use & Conservation webpage. For more information about drought in New York, visit DEC’s website.

Private Water Wells

For water wells that may be affected by drought, please see the information and links below. Contact a registered water well contractor to discuss appropriate options for your individual situation.