Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan received separate calls from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Dr Varsen Aghabekian Shahin and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Gideon Moshe Sa’ar on 9 and 10 September 2025 respectively.

Minister Balakrishnan had candid and open discussions with both Ministers on the situation in the Middle East. Minister Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore’s grave concern about the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and underscored the need for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Minister Balakrishnan stressed Singapore’s firm belief that a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable pathway to achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the longstanding conflict. Minister Balakrishnan expressed the hope that Israel and the PA would return to direct negotiations towards a two-state solution.

During his call with Minister Aghabekian, Minister Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s longstanding support for the right of the Palestinians to self-determination and their own state. Minister Balakrishnan also highlighted Singapore’s commitment to contribute to international efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. To date, nine tranches of aid worth over S$22 million have been contributed by Singapore and Singaporeans. The Singapore Government has conducted several airdrop operations to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, including most recently through the deployment of a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) C-130 transport aircraft to Jordan last month. Minister Aghabekian expressed appreciation for Singapore’s humanitarian assistance, as well as Singapore’s support for PA’s capacity building efforts, to prepare the Palestinians for their eventual statehood. These efforts include Singapore’s ongoing initiatives under its S$10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package, as well as a new programme with the Japanese Government to train Palestinian Civil Police officers in community policing and a new Young Leaders Programme to share our experiences in public administration and governance.

During his call with Minister Sa’ar, Minister Balakrishnan conveyed Singapore’s serious concerns about Israel’s expansion of military operations in Gaza. Minister Balakrishnan emphasised that while Israel had a right to self-defence in response to the terror attacks of Hamas on 7 October 2023, the excessive military action since then has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation and prolonged the suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza. Minister Balakrishnan urged Israel to ensure that there was immediate, swift, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid for civilians. Minister Balakrishnan also strongly urged Israel not to take any unilateral actions to change the status quo which would undermine prospectsfor the two-state solution. Minister Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore’s view that Israel’s airstrikes on Doha were a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and undermined ongoing negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

10 SEPTEMBER 2025