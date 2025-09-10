Submit Release
Juror’s Concealing LAPD Service Not Basis for Habeas Relief

Petitions for habeas relief, filed by two men convicted of a turf-war shooting who assert that their constitutional rights were violated because one of the jurors purposefully left out that she worked for a gang unit within the Los Angeles Police Department, were properly denied because findings that the omission was not prejudicial were not unreasonable, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has held.

