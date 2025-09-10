‘Trump traffic jam’: Republicans slash popular clean air carpool lane program

The Trump administration is ending the CAV decal regulations at midnight on September 30, 2025. All CAV decals will be invalid starting October 1, 2025, and every vehicle, regardless of whether it is a hybrid or ZEV, must follow posted vehicle occupancy requirements. The DMV stopped processing CAV decal applications on August 29 and notified the public.

Last year, Governor Newsom signed a Republican-sponsored bill that extended California’s CAV decal program under state law, AB 2678 (Wallis, 2024). However, without action by Congress, California was stripped of its authority to keep the bipartisan CAV program alive – even though Congress extended the program in a Republican-sponsored bill with bipartisan support only a decade ago.

Decades of cleaning our air

This is just the latest move by the Trump administration and this Republican-controlled Congress to assault California’s ability to clean its air. The state sued the Trump administration in June after President Trump signed illegal resolutions targeting California’s clean vehicles program.

Although California standards have dramatically improved air quality, the state’s unique geography means air quality goals still require continued progress on vehicle emissions. Five of the ten cities with the worst air pollution nationwide are in California. Ten million Californians in the San Joaquin Valley and Los Angeles air basins currently live under what is known as “severe nonattainment” conditions for ozone. People in these areas suffer unusually high rates of asthma and cardiopulmonary disease. Clean cars are a critical part of the plan to protect Californians.

Air pollution is a silent killer that causes heart and lung diseases, and cancer. Over the last 50 years, the state’s clean air efforts have saved $250 billion in health costs through reduced illness including reducing diesel-related cancer risk nearly 80%.

California’s clean car record