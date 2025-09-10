Pedophiles, Abusers, Rapists, and Other Violent Thugs Arrested in Operation Midway Blitz

These criminal illegal aliens flocked to Illinois because sanctuary policies allow them to roam free and terrorize innocent Americans

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested several dangerous criminal illegal aliens in the sanctuary city of Chicago, for heinous crimes such as sexually assaulting a child family member, rape, armed robbery, and domestic battery. As part of Operation Midway Blitz, these arrests honor Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois.

“In just the last few days in Chicago, ICE has arrested pedophiles, rapists, abusers, armed robbers, and other violent thugs. These are the criminal illegal aliens Governor Pritzker, Mayor Johnson, and their fellow sanctuary politicians protect over the law-abiding American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These criminal illegal aliens flocked to Illinois because sanctuary policies allow them to roam free and terrorize innocent Americans without consequence. President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message: no city is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

Below are some of the worst of the worst offenders arrested:

Carlos Roman-Berrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child family member and previously convicted of DUI.

Marcelino Ramos Crus, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for DUI, resisting a police officer, and vehicular burglary.

Juan Armenta, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for armed robbery and DUI.

Hector Palomar-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for domestic battery, assault, and DUI.

Bernardino Perez-Arrevillaga, a criminal illegal alien and registered sex offender from Mexico, previously arrested for battery/bodily harm, and criminal damage to property and convicted of aggravated sexual assault victim 13-17, and a sex offender registration violation.

Bolotbek Dzhenutbaev, a criminal illegal alien from Kyrgyzstan, previously charged with domestic battery/bodily harm.

Varinderpal Singh, a 24-year-old criminal alien from India, convicted of strongarm rape.

Juan Manuel Gaspar-Nochebuena, a 41-year-old sexual predator from Mexico, convicted of criminal sexual abuse of a child.

Pascual Lucas-Baltazar, a 23-year-old criminal alien from Guatemala, convicted of DUI and has pending charges for hit-and-run.

Brandon Riquelmer Gonzalez-Salazar, a 19-year-old criminal alien from Guatemala, with pending charges for firing a weapon.

Jose Luis Amador-Bonilla, a 39-year-old criminal alien from Guatemala, convicted of forgery and who has pending charges for domestic violence.

Ignacio Santiago-Garcia, a 37-year-old criminal alien from Mexico, who’s been arrested for DUI and possession of stolen property.

Francisco Tziquin-Balux, a 30-year-old criminal alien from Guatemala with pending charges for hit-and-run.

DHS will continue our law enforcement and public safety mission undeterred as we surge ICE resources in the city in coordination with our federal partners from across the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice.

