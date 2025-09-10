Free online course helps Veterans launch small business ideas

The sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program.

You’ve probably heard it before: “There are benefits out there for Veteran entrepreneurs.” But knowing where to begin can feel overwhelming.

What should you build? How do you know if it’s a real business idea? Do you need a plan? Funding? A degree?

Most Veterans stop here before they start. But the benefits aren’t the means to a successful business; the right opportunity is.

That’s why Warrior Rising created SDVET LaunchPoint, a free, four-week virtual course in partnership with the Small Business Administration, designed specifically for service-disabled Veterans who are ready to explore business ownership.

What is SDVET LaunchPoint?

It’s a starting point. It’s a place to explore ideas, test assumptions and begin aligning what matters most.

The course aims to help Veterans connect the dots between:

What you’re interested in.

What you’re skilled at.

What you’re passionate about.

And how that becomes a viable market opportunity with the resources you have available.

Whether you’re just beginning your entrepreneurial journey or already running a business and want to vet a new idea, this is the place to do it with structure and with fellow Veterans who understand the mission.

You’ll meet weekly on Zoom, learn from other SDVETs who’ve built businesses of their own, and walk away with clarity, confidence and a plan to move forward.

And, yes, it’s completely free.

Course Details

Course Name: SDVET LaunchPoint

Start Date: Sept. 18, 2025

End Date: Oct. 9, 2025

When: Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

Where: Live on Zoom (1-hour weekly sessions)

Deadline to Apply: Sept. 15, 2025

What You’ll Learn

This is about mindset, mission and mapping your next step. Each week builds on the last. By the end, you’ll have:

A clear understanding of whether business is the right path for you.

1–2 solid business ideas shaped by your experience.

Insight into your ideal customer and your competitive space.

A simple model to test your idea’s potential.

An overview of Warrior Rising and other resources for SDVETs.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for SDVET LaunchPoint, you must:

Be a U.S. military Veteran with an honorable discharge.

Have a service-connected disability rating.

Be in the idea or early stage of building a business.

Or be a current business owner exploring a new direction.

Be ready to learn, build and take action.

Spouses of qualifying Veterans may also apply, provided they submit the appropriate documentation.

Verification includes:

A DD-214 (with SSN blocked) showing honorable discharge.

A current VA disability letter (any rating accepted).

How to Apply

Apply by Sept. 15, 2025. There is no waitlist. Registration for future sessions opens two weeks before the next launch.

About Warrior Rising

Warrior Rising is a nonprofit built by Veterans for Veterans. Since 2015, they’ve helped thousands of military-connected entrepreneurs start businesses through real-world training, coaching and community.

Last cycle, over 1,200 Veterans and military family members applied. Each session is taught by the Warrior Rising team, entrepreneurs who hold advanced degrees and are subject matter experts who bring real-world relevance to the table. They won’t sugarcoat anything, but they will encourage you to be smart, take calculated risks and move forward with clarity and confidence.