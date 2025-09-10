The Veterans Crisis Line is ready to support all Veterans

If you’ve seen ads for the Veterans Crisis Line, it’s because we want every Veteran to know: You can reach out anytime. Trained responders are ready 24/7—to listen, support and help you find a path forward, no matter what you’re facing.

Real people, real support whenever you need it

Established in 2007 with 14 responders answering phone calls, today the Veterans Crisis Line has more than 1,100 responders ready to support Veterans with a call, chat or text 24/7/365.

They’re real people, specially trained to immediately help Veterans through any challenge, big or small, with compassion, zero judgment and confidential support.

Veterans Crisis Line responders can support you through anything, whether you’re dealing with a tough transition, relationship issues, financial stress, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or just a nagging feeling that something feels off. You don’t have to have the right words. You don’t even have to know what you need. You just have to reach out and get the conversation started.

To reach the Veterans Crisis Line, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

While the Veterans Crisis Line is designed to offer immediate support, your responder can also connect you with resources, like a local suicide prevention coordinator (SPC) at your nearest VA. Every VA medical center across the country has an SPC who can walk you through what’s next and help you find the care or services that are right for you.

Family members, caregivers and friends can use the Veterans Crisis Line, too. Sometimes the people who know you best see the signs before you do.

If you want to know more about the Veterans Crisis Line, including how to get support after your conversation with a responder, check out VeteransCrisisLine.net.

Find support close to home

Looking for counseling, benefits help or other services near you? The Veterans Crisis Line’s Resource Locator makes it easy. Simply enter your city, state or zip code to find the nearest VA medical centers, outpatient clinics, Vet Centers, SPCs and Veterans Benefits Administration offices.

You can also explore the National Resource Directory to find support for things like employment, housing, transportation, education and homeless assistance. There are real paths forward and real people who want to help you find them.

Check in with yourself

It’s OK if you’re not sure what you should do to start. The Veterans Self-Check Assessment can help you check in on how you’re really doing. It’s private, anonymous and only takes about 10 minutes. Just answer a few questions about how you’ve been feeling lately, like if you’ve been stressed, anxious or have had trouble sleeping or concentrating.

When you’re done, you can submit your answers and get a personal response from a trained Veterans Crisis Line responder. You choose whether to follow up. Either way, they’re available if you want to take the next step. You’re in control the whole time.

You can also review the Signs of Crisis to learn what to watch for in yourself or another Veteran you care about. Spotting the signs early can help you take action before things escalate.

No matter your story, help is always available

Whether you’re having a tough day or feel like you’re at your limit, support is just a call, click or text away. You don’t have to wait until things get worse. Reach out. Talk to someone. The Veterans Crisis Line is here to listen, support and help you through it.

No matter when, where or how you served. No matter what you’re experiencing. The Veterans Crisis Line is for you.