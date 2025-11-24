Veterans Triumph Over Breast Cancer

Strength and resilience of Veterans in face of adversity

The strength and resilience of Veterans who have faced the challenges of breast cancer were on display at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center at the hospital’s annual October breast cancer survivor celebration. Among the Veterans in attendance was Donna Holman, an Army Veteran who served during Operation Desert Shield. Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, Holman’s journey was far from easy; after beating cancer once, she was shocked when she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2020.

Reflecting on her experience, Holman credited Dr. Mahdieh Parizi, Chief of Breast Imaging at the Houston VA, with saving her life. “I remember looking into Dr. Parizi’s eyes and feeling her caring and compassion,” said Holman, her voice filled with gratitude. “She made all the difference for me.”

Since being diagnosed with cancer, Holman has embraced diet and exercise as critical parts of her life, taking full advantage of the Whole Health resources offered by VA and proudly taking responsibility for her own health. Now a committed volunteer with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) where she serves as the chapter president, Holman is committed to giving back to other Veterans. After battling cancer twice, she sees herself as a winner. “I would encourage Veterans to go to Houston VA to fight cancer… I got exceptional treatment,” she said. “I’m here today because of VA.”

A scary diagnosis during COVID

Air Force Veteran Belinda Miller and her husband, Joe, also shared their story at the cancer survivor celebration. Living in Galveston, Texas, Belinda had no prior history of cancer and had consistently received normal mammograms until she was diagnosed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her diagnosis came at a particularly eerie time, marked by quiet streets and uncertainty. On her 60th birthday, Belinda faced surgery, a moment she said was made lighter by the Houston VA surgical staff who gathered by her bedside before her procedure to sing Happy Birthday. “That simple gesture made me believe there was kindness and hope in the world,” she shared, visibly moved.

Miller underwent 18 months of treatment at VA and expressed immense gratitude for the care she received. “VA staff were heroes for my family when I was fighting cancer, and they are still heroes today,” she said. “Dr. Parizi is awesome. She is so great that I find myself looking forward to seeing her at my yearly mammograms and catching up with her.”

A husband’s perspective

Joe Miller, her husband, also spoke to the crowd at the breast cancer event, sharing his initial apprehensions about entrusting his wife’s care to VA during the pandemic. “I was very nervous, but I found the staff to be delightful,” he said. Joe was actively involved in his wife’s care, attending every meeting and phone call, and appreciated being included as part of the team. “I felt like I was part of the process, and I can’t tell you how much that meant to me,” he added.

Dr. Mahdieh Parizi addressed the crowd at the celebration, emphasizing the profound honor she feels working with Veterans at VA. “In breast radiology, we have the privilege of walking alongside patients during the most challenging of times,” she said. “I get to witness their strength and courage. I never forget that behind every biopsy is a Veteran… a human being who served our country and deserves world class health care.”

Dr. Parizi reaffirmed VA’s commitment to early detection and support for women Veterans, ensuring they receive the care they need every step of the way.

After the event concluded, many of the Veteran breast cancer survivors in attendance stood around talking and laughing, sharing their stories and exchanging phone numbers with other Veterans. “Having cancer can make you feel alone,” Holman said. “Connecting with other Veterans and knowing that VA is in my corner has been life-changing.”