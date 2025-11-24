Live Whole Health #292: Thanksgiving in a bite

The holidays call for dishes that feel indulgent yet leave you feeling satisfied and energized. Traditional Thanksgiving flavors don’t have to mean oversized plates and post-feast naps. Enter Cranberry Glazed Turkey Meatballs, a wholesome twist on classic comfort, packed into portioned bites making it easier to enjoy the season without overindulging.

Lean ground turkey keeps the protein high and fat content low, while old-fashioned oats step in for heavy breadcrumbs, adding fiber that helps you feel fuller with fewer bites. Fresh spinach sneaks in color and a boost of iron, vitamin C and antioxidants.

And the real star? A tangy cranberry glaze delivers immune-supporting Vitamin C, while bone broth offers collagen and added protein—making this dish as restorative as it is flavorful, but far lighter than a heavy sauce or gravy.

Perfect for a holiday party, potluck or as a dinner centerpiece, these meatballs make portion control effortless.

See how it all comes together in this quick video from VA’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen, and remember—the best parts of the holidays aren’t just on the table, they’re shared with the people gathered around it.

Move it!

Don’t forget how important it is to move the body after all that great Thanksgiving food! Take a walk with family and friends, play some touch football, or check out this chair yoga session for some very gentle movement.

Recipe

Prep: 15 minutes | Cook: 30 minutes | Total: 35 minutes | Yield: 5 servings | Serving Size: ~4 meatballs

Ingredients

• 1-pound lean ground turkey (90% or higher)

• 1 egg, lightly beaten • 1/2 cup old fashioned oats

• 1/2 cup finely diced onion

• 3/4 cup chopped spinach

• 1/4 cup low-fat (1%) milk

• 1 tablespoon garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon ground thyme • 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

• Zest from 1 lemon (optional)

Glaze

• 1 (14-ounce) can whole berry cranberry sauce (or 1 1/2 cups homemade cranberry sauce)

• 1/2 cup low sodium vegetable broth or bone broth

• 1 tablespoon honey

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, gently toss together the ground turkey, egg, oats, onion, spinach, milk, garlic powder, thyme, salt, pepper and lemon zest (if using).

3. Use 2-tablespoon cooking scoop to divide mixture up and roll into balls. Place the meatballs onto a baking sheet.

4. Bake the meatballs until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees, or about 25-30 minutes.

5. While the meatballs are cooking, add the glaze ingredients to a small saucepan (pot).

6. Place the pot over medium-high heat, bring to a rapid simmer, and stir as needed until the glaze is slightly thickened, about 5-7 minutes. Keep warm over low heat until the meatballs are done cooking.

7. Toss or top the meatballs with the glaze and serve or place the glazed meatballs in a slow cooker set to warm and serve from the slow cooker.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 295 | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 3 g | Fiber: 2g