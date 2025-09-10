Travel Advisory: Brief Ramp Closures Needed for Testing of Wrong Way Driver Detection Systems

RHODE ISLAND, September 10 - Starting Monday, September 15, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will start routine annual testing of its Wrong Way Driver (WWD) detection systems. This work will require closing each ramp equipped with the WWD electrical signage for approximately 30 to 45 minutes over three consecutive nights.

All testing will be conducted between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the nights of September 15-17. Police details and RIDOT Maintenance crews will direct traffic at each ramp as it is being serviced. The list of closures in sequence is:

Monday Night, September 15:

Route 146 NB off ramp to Mineral Spring Avenue

Route 146 NB off ramp to Twin River Road

Route 146 NB off ramp to Breakneck Hill Road

Route 146 NB off ramp to George Washington Highway

Route 99 NB at Route 122 (Mendon Road)

Route 146 SB off ramp to George Washington Highway

Route 146 SB off ramp to Breakneck Hill Road

Route 146 SB off ramp to Twin River Road

Route 146 SB off ramp to Louisquisset Pike

Route 146 SB off ramp to Mineral Spring Avenue

I-95 NB off ramp to Branch Avenue

I-95 NB off ramp to Lonsdale Avenue

I-95 NB off ramp to Fountain Street

Tuesday Night, September 16:

Route 4 SB off ramp to Division Road

I-295 SB at Route 2 (Bald Hill Road)

Route 10 NB off ramp to Reservoir Avenue

Route 10 NB off ramp to Niantic Avenue

Route 6 WB off ramp to Atwood Avenue

I-195 EB Exit 1D off ramp to Warren Avenue

I-195 EB Exit 2C off ramp to Warren Avenue

I-95 SB off ramp to Jefferson Boulevard

I-95 NB off ramp to Jefferson Boulevard

Wednesday Night, September 17:

I-95 SB at the Connecticut state line (this a main line system, with single lane closures only)

I-95 NB off ramp to Thurbers Avenue

Route 10 NB / I-95 SB off ramp to Memorial Boulevard

I-95 SB off ramp to Eddy Street

I-95 SB off ramp to Thurbers Avenue

EB Thurbers Avenue to Allens Avenue

I-95 NB / I-195 EB off ramp to Point Street

I-95 NB off ramp to Memorial Boulevard

RIDOT installed the WWD detection systems starting in 2015. There are 30 in all. Since their installation in 2015, the systems have captured more than 850 incidents of vehicles entering the highway in the wrong direction. Seven more WWD systems will be installed along the Route 146 corridor as part of an ongoing project expected to finish next year.