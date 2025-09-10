Submit Release
July 2025 Bar Examination Results Released

The State Board of Law Examiners has announced the results of the July 2025 bar examination. Of the 63 applicants who sat for the bar examination in Bismarck, North Dakota, 41 applicants achieved a passing score. This is a 65 percent overall pass rate, compared to 69 percent a year ago. The passage rate for those taking the North Dakota examination for the first time was 72 percent, compared to 71 percent a year ago.

Of the 46 graduates from the University of North Dakota School of Law who sat for this exam, 28 achieved a passing score, which is a 61 percent overall pass rate, compared to 67 percent a year ago. Forty-one of the graduates sat for the North Dakota bar examination for the first time, with 28 achieving a passing score for a 68 percent pass rate, compared to 71 percent a year ago.

