Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Celebrates Third Nomination for Best of Florida
Guide to Florida Honors Adega Gaucha with Best of Florida Regional Award
We are deeply grateful to our loyal guests and everyone who voted for us. Your trust inspires us to continue delivering the highest quality Brazilian dining experience.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is proud to share that it has been named the 2025 Best of Florida Regional Winner in the Steakhouse Category by Guide to Florida. This marks the third time Adega Gaucha has earned this prestigious honor, further solidifying its reputation as one of Florida’s most celebrated and frequently visited steakhouses.
“This award is a true testament to the incredible community that supports us every day,” said Ricardo Oliveira, General Manager and Partner. “We are deeply grateful to our loyal guests and everyone who voted for us. Your trust inspires us to continue delivering the highest quality Brazilian dining experience, honoring the tradition of the Gaucho spirit.”
Spotlight on Orlando
As the flagship location, Adega Gaucha Orlando has been serving Central Florida since 2021 and continues to attract locals, tourists, and theme park guests alike. Situated near International Drive and just minutes from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld, it has become a top choice for families looking to enjoy a premium Brazilian dining experience after a day of adventure. Known for its authentic churrasco, premium wine selection, and welcoming atmosphere, Adega Gaucha has built a reputation as a destination restaurant for special occasions, corporate groups, and visitors from around the world over the last four years.
In addition to its premium churrasco and signature bar bites, Adega Gaucha features a curated bar menu, a diverse gourmet table with vegetarian selections, and Halal meat options — ensuring every guest can savor the authentic Brazilian steakhouse experience.
Deerfield Beach: South Florida’s New Churrasco Destination
Opened in April of this year, Adega Gaucha Deerfield Beach quickly became a culinary landmark in South Florida. Located at 240 S Federal Hwy, this modern and spacious restaurant features a stunning bar and lounge, a gourmet table offering over 50 fresh selections, and the same signature tableside churrasco experience that defines Adega Gaucha. Its convenient location near the beach has made it a favorite for locals and visitors seeking an elevated dining experience in Greater Fort Lauderdale.
A Growing Presence Across Florida
The Best of Florida Awards, organized annually by Guide to Florida, celebrate the top restaurants and businesses that go above and beyond in service, quality, and experience. Adega Gaucha’s recognition in two regions is a major milestone as the brand continues to expand its reputation and footprint across the state.
Guide to Florida designates winners in three tiers: Best of Florida, Best of Florida – Regional Winner (recognizing businesses in specific regions) and Honorable Mentions.
The process typically begins with an open nomination phase on the Guide to Florida website, during which readers can suggest their favorite businesses across various categories. These nominations are received continuously throughout the year, contributing to tens of thousands of votes. Once nominations are closed, Guide to Florida combines input from both readers and editors to select finalists that undergo a rigorous verification process, which includes checks against ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports and voting pattern analysis to ensure transparency and integrity in the selection of winners.
With its signature churrasco experience, gourmet table, and exceptional hospitality, Adega Gaucha has become a must-visit destination for locals and travelers alike. The team remains committed to offering an authentic, premium Brazilian steakhouse experience that celebrates flavor, tradition, and connection.
For reservations and more information, visit adegagaucha.com or follow @AdegaGaucha on Facebook and Instagram.
