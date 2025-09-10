A. Kelly Neal Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Empowering Advocacy

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A. Kelly Neal, Esq., founder of Neal Student Support Advocacy & Disability, LLC, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how passion and purpose drive her advocacy for families navigating special education systems.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Neal explores the power of connection over credentials in advocacy, and breaks down how legal self-advocacy tools and community support can hold broken systems accountable.“Why women rising together changes more than careers—it rewrites futures,” said Neal.Kelly’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/a-kelly-neal-esq

