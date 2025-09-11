Omnilert Underwrites Scholarships for NCSSD’s Foundations of School Security Leadership Certificate Course

Omnilert empowers organizations to save lives and reduce the operational, legal, and social costs of gun violence by using visual artificial intelligence to transform passive security systems into early warning and active prevention systems.

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of School Safety Directors (NCSSD) today announced that Omnilert , the leader in AI-powered gun detection and critical response technology with Homeland Security’s SAFETY Act Designation, is underwriting scholarships for the Foundations of School Security Leadership Certificate course. This support ensures that cost will not stand in the way of school leaders, administrators, and staff gaining the knowledge and training necessary to protect students and educators.Created by leading school security professionals within NCSSD, the Foundations Certificate is a nine-part, self-paced online course based on the Path to Safer Schools framework. It delivers a holistic understanding of school safety and security, with practical applications that help participants strengthen prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery in their school communities.The course is designed for every person directly or indirectly responsible for school safety and security—from safety directors and coordinators to principals, administrators, and key support staff. With Omnilert’s scholarship support, financial obstacles will no longer prevent those responsible for student and staff safety from completing this essential training.“School safety starts with trained leaders who have the knowledge and confidence to guide their districts,” said NCSSD Interim Executive Director, Jonathan Kassa. “Omnilert’s investment removes the financial barrier to this training, helping ensure that every school can take the first step on the Path to Safer Schools.”“Omnilert is proud to support NCSSD and this groundbreaking certificate program,” said Dave Fraser, Omnilert CEO. “We believe every person entrusted with student safety should have access to the best training available, and this partnership ensures no one is left out because of cost.”Enrollment is now open, and scholarships are available to cover the full cost of the Foundations of School Security Leadership Certificate. To learn more and apply, visit https://www.ncssd.org/checkout/foundations-of-school-security-leadership-fossl-supported-by-omnilert About NCSSDThe National Council of School Safety Directors (NCSSD) is a professional association dedicated to advancing the school safety profession through advocacy, education, and collaboration. NCSSD provides training, certification, and a national community for safety directors and school leaders committed to protecting students and staff.About OmnilertOmnilert is the leading provider of AI Gun Detection Technology with a native automated emergency response platform built in that helps save lives and reduces the operational, legal and social costs of gun violence by enabling your existing security cameras to identify firearms the moment they are brandished. Once verified, the system initiates a rapid, multi-layered response that includes locking doors, alerting first responders, sounding alarms, taking over screens with emergency messages, mass notifications, and providing real-time intelligence (photos, videos, location(GPS) and more). Recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s SAFETY Act as a designated anti-terrorism technology, Omnilert is a trusted partner of organizations across multiple industries, including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, retail, Fortune 500 Enterprises, corporate campuses, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, transportation hubs, entertainment venues, and places of worship.

