Amerant Bank Selects Omnilert AI Technology for Enhanced Video Surveillance Security

All Amerant Bank locations will now have Omnilert technology installed for greater protection and rapid response in the event of a crisis

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnilert, a leader in AI-driven safety solutions and AT&I Systems , today announced that Amerant Bank has chosen Omnilert’s AI technology to help bolster the security at all of its locations in Florida. AT&I Systems, a longtime security partner of Amerant Bank, was chosen as the security integrator. Omnilert’s software, which recently received the full SAFETY Act Designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), will be integrated into more than 160 existing Amerant Bank cameras to provide advanced 24/7 surveillance with automated response capabilities.“Omnilert technology has become a key layer of security that can transform traditional surveillance capabilities and ensure a fast, robust and automatic response in an emergency,” said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. “With our software running non-stop in the background, Amerant can focus on carrying out their daily business knowing their workers and patrons are being kept safe from harm.”“At Amerant Bank, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the safety of our bank locations, and Omnilert’s AI technology will be an important part of our overall security infrastructure,” said Orlando Gonzalez, Head of Corporate Security at Amerant Bank. “Integrating the software into our existing cameras made the installation quick and seamless, and once installed, it transformed these cameras into powerful, intelligent surveillance devices that are constantly detecting potential threats.”About OmnilertOmnilert delivers a proactive, AI-powered gun detection and automated response solution that saves lives and reduces the operational, legal and social costs of gun violence by enabling existing security cameras to identify firearms the moment they are brandished. Once verified, the system initiates a rapid, multi-layered response that includes locking doors, alerting first responders, and providing real-time intelligence. Recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s SAFETY Act as a designated anti-terrorism technology, Omnilert is a trusted partner of organizations across multiple industries, including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, retail, enterprise, corporate campuses, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, transportation hubs, entertainment venues, and places of worship. For more information, visit https://www.omnilert.com About AT&I SystemsAT&I Systems is a security integrator that focuses on providing modern and future-proof solutions that are tailored to our customers' needs. We have been proudly serving the Florida and NY markets for over 20 years and pride ourselves on helping our customers create safer spaces. visit https://www.atisecuritysystems.com/ About Amerant BankAmerant Bank, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplaceby Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

