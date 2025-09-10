MARKETER Releases 2025 Information Tech & Software Digital Marketing Trends & Analysis Report

Budgets shift to defendable revenue, first-party data and AI-in-production lead playbooks for B2B SaaS, developer tools, and IT services.

Efficiency beats blitzscaling. This year’s mix rewards lifecycle growth, PLG, and content that compounds across SEO and email.” — Samuel Edwards

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARKETER , a digital marketing agency built for enterprise, today announced the publication of its Information Tech & Software Digital Marketing Trends & Analysis Report 2025, a sector-focused guide for software, SaaS, developer-tools, and IT-services marketers who need to reallocate budgets toward programs that correlate with pipeline quality, NRR, and durable growth. The report synthesizes benchmarks, buyer-behavior shifts, channel economics, and practical playbooks by stage—startup, growth, and enterprise—so teams can prioritize what works now and defend their spend.marketer.co“Tech marketers don’t need more noise—they need evidence,” said Nate Nead, Founder & CEO of Marketer.co. “This report distills what’s actually moving revenue in 2025: first-party data that compounds, rep-optional journeys with ungated proof, and AI used in production to accelerate research, content, and activation—not as a gimmick.”Key market signals shaping 2025 plans--Category spend grows—more selectively. Tech & electronics ad spend is forecast at $90.3B in 2025 (+5.5% YoY), a slower clip than last year as firms rebalance channel mix and hedge macro risk.--SaaS growth reality check. Median actual growth landed ~26% in 2024 versus 35% planned for 2025; the new-logo CAC ratio hovers around $2 S&M per $1 of New ARR, increasing pressure to monetize expansion and LTV.--Buyer behavior continues to favor self-serve. 75% of B2B buyers prefer a rep-free experience, raising the bar for transparent pricing, trials/POCs, and fast time-to-value with a “human assist” at the right moments.--Privacy landscape stabilizes (for now). Google’s April update kept third-party cookies under a user-choice model, shifting urgency from emergency re-platforming to durable first-party data, consent, and incrementality/MMM.“Efficiency is beating blitzscaling,” said Samuel Edwards, CMO at Marketer.co. “High-performing teams are pairing evergreen engines—search/ SEO , email, and LinkedIn ABM—with PLG and lifecycle programs that grow expansion ARR and compress payback. Measurement is moving beyond last-click to incrementality so brand, content, and community get the credit they deserve.”“Boards want defensible CAC and predictable NRR,” added Timothy Carter, CRO at Marketer.co. “Our benchmarks, channel math, and ‘what to test next’ checklists help operators protect budgets in review while proving contribution to pipeline and revenue this quarter.”What’s inside the report--Benchmarks & channel economics: LinkedIn CPL patterns, Google Ads CVR indexes, email engagement norms, and where cost curves are rising vs. flat.--Acquisition strategy shifts: Rep-optional journeys, PLG and pricing/packaging tactics, lifecycle orchestration, and how to reduce time-to-value in enterprise motion.--AI in production: Where AI reliably accelerates research, content, creative, and activation—and the instrumentation required to verify ROI.--Playbooks by stage: Budget allocations, offer formulas, and KPI instrumentation tailored for startups, growth-stage companies, and scaled enterprises.--Quick-start tests: A prioritized sequence of experiments to improve conversion and revenue impact within 30–60 days.Guidance you can act on today--Bias budgets to programs with defendable revenue impact. Keep the core engine tuned—search/SEO + email + LinkedIn ABM—then layer PLG and expansion plays to lift NRR and offset rising new-logo CAC.--Design for rep-optional evaluation. Publish pricing, ship trials/POCs, showcase benchmarks and customer evidence, and enable “talk to a human” at the right moments.Gartner--Re-center first-party data. Use value exchanges to build consented audiences, adopt server-side tagging, and validate channel contribution with incrementality/MMM—not just platform-reported conversions.Methodology & sourcesThe report synthesizes reputable third-party datasets, SaaS metrics, Gartner buyer insights as well as MARKETER campaign data and qualitative interviews with B2B software operators. Full references appear throughout the report.AvailabilityThe Information Tech & Software Digital Marketing Trends & Analysis Report 2025 is available now at https://marketer.co/blog/technology-software-digital-marketing About MARKETERMARKETER is a digital marketing partner to growth-minded brands, uniting strategy, creative, and analytics to drive measurable pipeline and revenue impact across paid, owned, and earned channels. The company was originally founded to help clients with SEO and link building services , but has since expanded into a full-service digital agency, working with clients from e-commerce to cryptocurrency and beyond.

